Aspergers Syndrome No Longer A Diagnosis : “Living with Asperger’s Syndrome as a Non-Diagnosed Individual”

“What the Removal of Asperger’s Syndrome from the Diagnostic Manual Signifies for Individuals and Families”

Asperger’s Syndrome was first described by Austrian pediatrician Hans Asperger in the 1940s. It is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by difficulties in social interaction and communication, as well as restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior and interests. However, in 2013, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) eliminated the diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome and merged it with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). This decision has important implications for individuals with the condition and their families.

What is Asperger’s Syndrome?

Asperger’s Syndrome is a type of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) that affects an individual’s ability to communicate and socialize. People with Asperger’s Syndrome have difficulty reading and interpreting social cues, making eye contact, and initiating and maintaining conversations. They may also have specific interests and routines that they adhere to rigidly. Despite these challenges, individuals with Asperger’s Syndrome often have average or above-average intelligence and may excel in certain areas, such as mathematics, science, or music.

Why Was Asperger’s Syndrome Eliminated As A Diagnosis?

In 2013, the DSM-5 combined several previously separate diagnoses under the umbrella term Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). This decision was based on research that found that there was significant overlap between the various types of ASD, and that many individuals who had previously been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome actually met the criteria for ASD.

The DSM-5 criteria for ASD includes deficits in social communication and interaction, as well as restricted and repetitive behaviors and interests. The severity of these symptoms can vary widely from person to person, and individuals with ASD may require different levels of support and intervention depending on their individual needs.

What Does This Mean For Individuals With Asperger’s Syndrome?

For individuals who were previously diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, the elimination of this diagnosis may feel like a loss of identity. Many people with Asperger’s Syndrome have been able to build a sense of community and support around their diagnosis, and may feel that they no longer have a “home” within the ASD community.

However, it’s important to remember that the elimination of the diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome does not mean that the experiences and challenges faced by individuals with this condition are any less real or valid. The criteria for ASD still includes many of the same symptoms and challenges as Asperger’s Syndrome, and individuals who were previously diagnosed with this condition may still be eligible for the same types of support and interventions as those with a diagnosis of ASD.

What Are The Implications Of This Change?

The elimination of the diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome and the merger with Autism Spectrum Disorder has important implications for research and treatment of ASD. By recognizing the significant overlap between the various types of ASD, researchers and clinicians can develop more effective interventions and treatments that are tailored to the specific needs of each individual.

Additionally, the elimination of the diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome may help to reduce stigma and promote greater understanding of ASD. By recognizing that ASD is a spectrum disorder that encompasses a wide range of symptoms and challenges, we can move away from the idea that there is a “normal” way of being and instead celebrate the diversity of human experience.

What Can You Do To Support Individuals With ASD?

If you know someone who has been diagnosed with ASD, there are many things you can do to support them. Some ways to be a good ally include:

– Educate yourself about ASD and the challenges faced by individuals with this condition.

– Listen to and validate the experiences of individuals with ASD.

– Be patient and understanding when communicating with someone with ASD, and avoid making assumptions or judgments.

– Offer practical support, such as helping with tasks that may be challenging for someone with ASD or advocating for their needs in school or work settings.

– Celebrate and embrace the unique strengths and talents of individuals with ASD.

Conclusion

The elimination of the diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome and the merger with Autism Spectrum Disorder represents an important step towards greater understanding and acceptance of ASD. While this change may be difficult for some individuals with the condition, it ultimately reflects a more nuanced and inclusive understanding of the diversity of human experience. As we continue to learn more about ASD, we can work towards developing more effective interventions and treatments that support the needs and strengths of each individual.

