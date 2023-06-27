Aspartate Aminotransferase (Sgot) Serum : “High levels of Aspartate Aminotransferase (Sgot) Serum in liver disease patients”

What You Should Know About Serum Levels of Aspartate Aminotransferase (SGOT)

1. Alanine Aminotransferase (Alt) Serum

2. Lactate Dehydrogenase (Ldh) Serum

3. Creatine Kinase (Ck) Serum

4. Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase (Ggt) Serum

5. Alkaline Phosphatase (Alp) Serum

Introduction:

Aspartate aminotransferase (AST), also known as serum glutamic oxaloacetic transaminase (SGOT), is an enzyme found in many body tissues, including the liver, heart, and muscles. The enzyme is released into the bloodstream when these tissues are damaged or injured. Measuring the levels of AST in the blood is an important diagnostic tool in evaluating liver and heart health, as well as muscle injuries.

What is Aspartate Aminotransferase (AST)?

Aspartate aminotransferase (AST) is an enzyme that is found in highest concentrations in the liver and heart muscle. It is also present in lower concentrations in other tissues, including the kidneys, pancreas, skeletal muscles, and red blood cells. AST plays a crucial role in the metabolism of amino acids, particularly the conversion of aspartate and alpha-ketoglutarate to oxaloacetate and glutamate, respectively.

What is the significance of measuring AST levels in the blood?

When cells are damaged or injured, AST is released into the bloodstream. Elevated levels of AST in the blood indicate tissue damage or injury. Measuring the levels of AST in the blood is an important diagnostic tool in evaluating liver and heart health, as well as muscle injuries.

Liver Health:

The liver is responsible for processing toxins, producing bile, and regulating metabolism. When the liver is damaged, AST levels in the blood can increase. Elevated AST levels are indicative of liver inflammation or damage, such as in cases of hepatitis, cirrhosis, or liver cancer. In liver disease, AST levels can be up to 10 times higher than normal.

Heart Health:

The heart muscle is also a major source of AST. When the heart muscle is damaged or injured, AST levels in the blood can increase. Elevated AST levels are indicative of heart damage, such as in cases of a heart attack or heart failure. In heart disease, AST levels can be up to 5 times higher than normal.

Muscle Injury:

AST is also present in skeletal muscle cells. When muscle tissue is damaged or injured, AST levels in the blood can increase. Elevated AST levels are indicative of muscle injury or damage, such as in cases of muscular dystrophy or rhabdomyolysis. In muscle injury, AST levels can be up to 50 times higher than normal.

Interpreting AST Results:

The normal range for AST levels in the blood is 10-40 units per liter (U/L) for men and 9-32 U/L for women. However, AST levels can vary depending on factors such as age, gender, and race. Elevated AST levels are indicative of tissue damage or injury, but do not necessarily indicate the specific cause or location of the damage.

When interpreting AST results, it is important to consider other factors such as symptoms, medical history, and other laboratory tests. In cases of liver disease, additional tests such as alanine aminotransferase (ALT), alkaline phosphatase (ALP), and bilirubin may be performed to provide a more accurate diagnosis. In cases of heart disease, additional tests such as troponin and creatine kinase (CK) may be performed.

Conclusion:

Aspartate aminotransferase (AST), also known as serum glutamic oxaloacetic transaminase (SGOT), is an enzyme found in many body tissues, including the liver, heart, and muscles. Measuring the levels of AST in the blood is an important diagnostic tool in evaluating liver and heart health, as well as muscle injuries. Elevated AST levels are indicative of tissue damage or injury, but do not necessarily indicate the specific cause or location of the damage. When interpreting AST results, it is important to consider other factors such as symptoms, medical history, and other laboratory tests.

——————–

Related Queries

1. What is the normal range of Aspartate Aminotransferase (SGOT) serum levels in humans?

2. How does the level of Aspartate Aminotransferase (SGOT) in the blood correlate to liver function?

3. What are some common causes of elevated Aspartate Aminotransferase (SGOT) levels in the blood?

4. How is Aspartate Aminotransferase (SGOT) used in the diagnosis and management of liver diseases?

5. Can medications or supplements affect the level of Aspartate Aminotransferase (SGOT) in the blood, and if so, how?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...