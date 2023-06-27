Ashley Blackwell Dpm Premier Foot Clinic Pc : “Podiatrist services at Premier Foot Clinic Pc by Ashley Blackwell Dpm”

Premier Foot Clinic PC’s Leading Podiatrist: Introducing Ashley Blackwell DPM

Introduction:

Ashley Blackwell DPM is a board-certified podiatrist who provides comprehensive foot and ankle care services to patients in the greater metro Atlanta area. She is the founder and owner of Premier Foot Clinic PC, a state-of-the-art medical facility that specializes in diagnosing and treating a wide range of foot and ankle conditions. Dr. Blackwell is committed to providing her patients with the highest level of care through personalized treatment plans, advanced technologies, and innovative techniques. In this article, we will explore the services offered by Premier Foot Clinic PC and how Dr. Blackwell is helping patients achieve optimal foot and ankle health.

Expertise:

Dr. Blackwell has extensive training and expertise in all aspects of podiatry, including foot and ankle surgery, diabetic foot care, wound care, sports medicine, and pediatric foot care. She completed her undergraduate studies at Spelman College in Atlanta and received her doctorate in podiatric medicine from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia. She then completed a three-year surgical residency at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania Health System, where she received advanced training in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, trauma surgery, and limb salvage techniques.

Services Offered:

Premier Foot Clinic PC offers a comprehensive range of services to patients of all ages and backgrounds. Some of the services provided by Dr. Blackwell and her team include:

1. Diabetic Foot Care: Diabetes can cause a range of foot problems, including nerve damage, poor circulation, and slow-healing wounds. Dr. Blackwell provides comprehensive diabetic foot care services, including routine foot exams, wound care, and education on proper foot care techniques.

2. Foot and Ankle Surgery: Dr. Blackwell is trained in a variety of surgical techniques to treat foot and ankle conditions, including bunions, hammertoes, heel spurs, and ankle fractures. She uses the latest minimally invasive techniques to ensure a faster recovery time and less postoperative pain.

3. Sports Medicine: Athletes are prone to a range of foot and ankle injuries, including sprains, strains, and fractures. Dr. Blackwell provides comprehensive sports medicine services to help athletes recover from injuries and prevent future injuries from occurring.

4. Pediatric Foot Care: Children’s feet are constantly growing and developing, and it’s important to ensure that any foot or ankle problems are addressed early on. Dr. Blackwell provides specialized pediatric foot care services to help children achieve optimal foot and ankle health.

5. Wound Care: Wounds on the feet can be slow to heal due to poor circulation and other factors. Dr. Blackwell provides advanced wound care services, including debridement, dressings, and other techniques to promote healing and prevent infection.

Patient-Centered Care:

At Premier Foot Clinic PC, Dr. Blackwell and her team are committed to providing patient-centered care. This means that they take the time to listen to each patient’s concerns and develop personalized treatment plans to meet their unique needs. Dr. Blackwell believes that patient education is a critical component of successful treatment, and she takes the time to explain all treatment options and answer any questions her patients may have.

State-of-the-Art Facility:

Premier Foot Clinic PC is a state-of-the-art medical facility that is equipped with the latest technologies and equipment. This allows Dr. Blackwell to provide the highest level of care to her patients, including advanced diagnostic imaging, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and cutting-edge wound care technologies.

Conclusion:

Dr. Ashley Blackwell is a board-certified podiatrist who is dedicated to providing comprehensive foot and ankle care services to patients in the greater metro Atlanta area. Her state-of-the-art facility, Premier Foot Clinic PC, offers a range of services to patients of all ages and backgrounds, including diabetic foot care, foot and ankle surgery, sports medicine, pediatric foot care, and wound care. Dr. Blackwell and her team are committed to providing patient-centered care and using the latest technologies and techniques to help patients achieve optimal foot and ankle health. If you are experiencing any foot or ankle problems, contact Premier Foot Clinic PC today to schedule an appointment with Dr. Blackwell.

