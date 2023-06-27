Ascension St- Michaels Hospital Stevens Point Wi : “St. Michaels Hospital Stevens Point Wi healthcare services”

A Detailed Examination of Ascension St. Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point, WI

Introduction

Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital, located in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, is a leading healthcare provider in the region. The hospital is part of the Ascension Wisconsin network, which has 24 hospitals and over 100 clinics across the state. Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital provides a wide range of medical services, including emergency care, cancer care, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and women’s health services.

Emergency Care Services

Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital has a Level III Trauma Center and provides 24/7 emergency care services. The emergency department is staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians and trained nurses who are equipped to handle any medical emergency. The hospital also has a helipad, which allows for quick transport of critically ill patients to other hospitals if needed.

Cancer Care Services

The Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital Cancer Center provides comprehensive cancer care services, including diagnosis, treatment, and support services for patients and their families. The Cancer Center has a team of oncologists, radiation therapists, and other healthcare professionals who specialize in cancer care. The center provides advanced treatment options, such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy.

Heart and Vascular Care Services

Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital has a state-of-the-art Heart and Vascular Center that provides comprehensive cardiac care services to patients. The center has a team of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and other healthcare professionals who specialize in heart and vascular care. The center provides advanced diagnostic and treatment options, such as angiograms, echocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, and open-heart surgeries.

Orthopedic Services

Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital provides a wide range of orthopedic services, including joint replacement surgeries, sports medicine, and rehabilitation services. The hospital has a team of orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, and other healthcare professionals who specialize in orthopedic care. The hospital also has a Joint Replacement Center, which provides specialized care for patients who need joint replacement surgeries.

Women’s Health Services

Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital provides comprehensive women’s health services, including gynecology, obstetrics, and breast care services. The hospital has a team of women’s health specialists, including gynecologists, obstetricians, and breast care specialists who provide individualized care to women. The hospital also has a Breast Care Center, which provides advanced diagnostic and treatment options for breast cancer.

Conclusion

Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital is a leading healthcare provider in the region, providing comprehensive medical services to patients. The hospital has a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals who specialize in various medical fields and provide excellent care to patients. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technologies, which enable it to provide the best possible medical care to patients. If you are looking for a healthcare provider in the Stevens Point area, Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital is an excellent choice.

