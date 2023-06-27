Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas : “Specialized arthritis and osteoporosis care in the Carolinas”

High-Quality Joint Health Care from Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants of the Carolinas

Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas: Providing Comprehensive Care for Joint Diseases

Arthritis and osteoporosis are two common joint diseases that affect millions of people worldwide. These conditions can cause severe pain, inflammation, stiffness, and limited mobility, leading to a decreased quality of life. Fortunately, there are many treatment options available that can help manage the symptoms and slow down the progression of these diseases. One of the leading healthcare providers in this field is Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants of the Carolinas (AOC), a specialized medical practice dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of joint disorders.

Introduction to Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas

Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants of the Carolinas is a group of board-certified rheumatologists and allied healthcare professionals who have been providing exceptional care to patients with joint diseases since 2000. Their team consists of experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, and other specialists who work together to deliver comprehensive, personalized treatment plans for each patient.

The practice has three locations in North Carolina – Charlotte, Gastonia, and Monroe – to serve patients in the Greater Charlotte area. They offer a wide range of medical services, including diagnostic testing, medication management, joint injections, infusion therapy, and physical therapy. They also participate in clinical trials and research studies to advance the understanding and treatment of joint diseases.

Types of Joint Diseases Treated at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas

Arthritis and osteoporosis are two of the most common joint diseases treated at AOC, but they also provide care for other conditions that affect the joints, such as lupus, gout, fibromyalgia, and psoriatic arthritis. Let’s take a closer look at these conditions and how they are treated at AOC.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that affects the cartilage and bone in the joints. It is the most common form of arthritis, and it typically occurs in older adults. Osteoarthritis can cause pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced range of motion in the affected joints. At AOC, the rheumatologists use a combination of medication, physical therapy, and joint injections to alleviate the symptoms and improve joint function.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack the joints, leading to inflammation, pain, and damage to the joints and surrounding tissues. It can affect people of all ages, and it is more common in women than men. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic condition that requires ongoing treatment to manage the symptoms and prevent joint damage. At AOC, the rheumatologists use a variety of medications, including disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and biologic agents, to suppress the immune system and reduce inflammation.

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by a loss of bone density and strength, leading to an increased risk of fractures. It is more common in older adults, particularly women who have gone through menopause. Osteoporosis can be prevented and treated with a combination of lifestyle changes, such as exercise and diet modifications, and medication. At AOC, the rheumatologists use bone density testing to diagnose osteoporosis and prescribe medications, such as bisphosphonates and hormonal therapy, to slow down the bone loss and reduce fracture risk.

Physical Therapy at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas

Physical therapy is an essential component of the treatment plans at AOC. The practice has a team of physical therapists who specialize in the rehabilitation of joint disorders. They work closely with the rheumatologists to develop individualized exercise programs that can improve joint function, reduce pain and stiffness, and prevent further damage to the joints. The physical therapists use a variety of techniques, such as manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, and modalities, such as ultrasound and electrical stimulation, to help patients achieve their treatment goals.

Conclusion

Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants of the Carolinas is a highly respected medical practice that provides exceptional care to patients with joint diseases. Their team of experienced rheumatologists, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, and other specialists work together to deliver comprehensive, personalized treatment plans for each patient. Whether you have osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, or another joint disorder, AOC can help you manage your symptoms and improve your quality of life. To learn more about their services or to schedule an appointment, visit their website or call their offices today.

