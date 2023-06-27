Arthritis And Rheumatology Associates Of South Jersey : “South Jersey Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates”

A Comprehensive Guide to Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey

Arthritis And Rheumatology Associates Of South Jersey: Providing Advanced Care for Arthritis and Rheumatologic Conditions

Introduction

Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey (ARASJ) is a multidisciplinary medical practice that specializes in diagnosing and treating arthritis and rheumatologic conditions. With a team of board-certified rheumatologists and highly skilled staff, the practice is dedicated to providing advanced care to patients in South Jersey and the surrounding areas. This article will explore the services offered by ARASJ and how they help patients manage their arthritis and rheumatologic conditions.

Services Offered

ARASJ offers a comprehensive range of services to help patients manage their arthritis and rheumatologic conditions. These services include:

1. Diagnosis and Treatment of Arthritis and Rheumatologic Conditions

ARASJ specializes in diagnosing and treating a wide range of arthritis and rheumatologic conditions, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, psoriatic arthritis, gout, and more. The practice uses advanced diagnostic tools and techniques to accurately diagnose these conditions and develop customized treatment plans based on each patient’s unique needs.

2. Infusion Therapy

ARASJ offers infusion therapy for patients who require intravenous medications to manage their arthritis and rheumatologic conditions. The practice has a state-of-the-art infusion center where patients can receive their treatments in a comfortable and convenient setting.

3. Joint Injections

ARASJ offers joint injections for patients who require localized treatment for their arthritis and rheumatologic conditions. The practice uses advanced imaging techniques to ensure precise needle placement and maximum efficacy of the injections.

4. Physical Therapy

ARASJ offers physical therapy services to help patients improve their mobility and reduce their pain. The practice has a team of highly skilled physical therapists who work with patients to develop personalized exercise programs that can help them manage their arthritis and rheumatologic conditions.

5. Clinical Trials

ARASJ participates in clinical trials to help advance the understanding and treatment of arthritis and rheumatologic conditions. The practice offers patients the opportunity to participate in these trials, which can provide access to cutting-edge treatments and therapies.

Conditions Treated

ARASJ specializes in diagnosing and treating a wide range of arthritis and rheumatologic conditions, including:

1. Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the joints wears down over time, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling.

2. Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that causes the immune system to attack the joints, leading to inflammation, pain, and stiffness. It can also affect other organs and tissues in the body, such as the lungs, heart, and blood vessels.

3. Lupus

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disorder that can affect various parts of the body, including the skin, joints, kidneys, and blood vessels. It can cause a wide range of symptoms, such as fatigue, joint pain, and skin rashes.

4. Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that affects people with psoriasis, a skin condition that causes red, scaly patches on the skin. It can cause joint pain, stiffness, and swelling, as well as skin and nail changes.

5. Gout

Gout is a type of arthritis that occurs when uric acid crystals build up in the joints, causing inflammation, pain, and swelling. It most commonly affects the big toe, but can also affect other joints in the body.

Conclusion

Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey is a leading medical practice that specializes in diagnosing and treating arthritis and rheumatologic conditions. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including diagnosis and treatment of these conditions, infusion therapy, joint injections, physical therapy, and participation in clinical trials. With a team of board-certified rheumatologists and highly skilled staff, ARASJ is dedicated to providing advanced care to patients in South Jersey and the surrounding areas. If you’re looking for expert care for your arthritis or rheumatologic condition, contact ARASJ today to schedule an appointment.

