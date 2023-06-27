Arrowhead Health Centers 16390 N 59th Ave #200 Glendale Az 85306 : “Top-rated pain management clinic in Glendale AZ – Arrowhead Health Centers”

Exploring Top-Notch Healthcare Services Offered at Arrowhead Health Centers

1. Arrowhead Health Centers – 1750 W Van Buren St #101, Phoenix, AZ 85007

2. Arrowhead Health Centers – 16222 N 59th Ave #A200, Glendale, AZ 85306

3. Arrowhead Health Centers – 20100 N 51st Ave #B-310, Glendale, AZ 85308

4. Arrowhead Health Centers – 8752 W Thunderbird Rd #105, Peoria, AZ 85381

5. Arrowhead Health Centers – 13657 W McDowell Rd #104, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Arrowhead Health Centers: Providing Comprehensive Healthcare Services in Glendale, Arizona

Introduction

Arrowhead Health Centers is a leading healthcare provider in Glendale, Arizona. Founded in 1997, the center has been committed to providing comprehensive healthcare services to patients of all ages. With a team of experienced physicians and staff, Arrowhead Health Centers has become a trusted healthcare provider in the local community.

Services Offered

Arrowhead Health Centers provides a wide range of healthcare services to its patients. These services include:

Primary Care: The center offers primary care services, including annual exams, screenings, and vaccinations. Patients can schedule appointments with a primary care physician for routine check-ups and general medical care.

Specialty Care: Arrowhead Health Centers provides specialized care in areas such as cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, oncology, and orthopedics. Patients can consult with a specialist for diagnosis and treatment of complex medical conditions.

Urgent Care: The center offers urgent care services for patients with non-life-threatening medical emergencies. Patients can walk in without an appointment and receive prompt medical attention.

Physical Therapy: Arrowhead Health Centers has a team of physical therapists who provide customized treatment plans for patients with musculoskeletal injuries or conditions. The center offers physical therapy services for individuals of all ages.

Chiropractic Care: The center provides chiropractic care services for patients with back pain, neck pain, and other musculoskeletal conditions. Patients can consult with a chiropractor for diagnosis and treatment.

Diagnostic Services: Arrowhead Health Centers offers a range of diagnostic services, including X-rays, ultrasounds, and laboratory tests. Patients can receive accurate and timely results for diagnostic tests.

Online Services: The center provides online services, including appointment scheduling, prescription refills, and access to medical records. Patients can access their medical information from anywhere, at any time.

Insurance Coverage

Arrowhead Health Centers accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. The center also offers affordable self-pay options for patients without insurance. Patients can contact the center to verify their insurance coverage and discuss payment options.

Locations

Arrowhead Health Centers has multiple locations in Glendale, Arizona. The main location is at 16390 N 59th Ave #200, Glendale, AZ 85306. The center also has locations in Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Surprise. Patients can choose the location that is most convenient for them.

Patient Reviews

Arrowhead Health Centers has received positive reviews from patients. Patients appreciate the friendly and knowledgeable staff, the prompt service, and the comprehensive healthcare services provided. Many patients also appreciate the convenience of having multiple services available in one location.

Conclusion

Arrowhead Health Centers is a trusted healthcare provider in Glendale, Arizona. With a team of experienced physicians and staff, the center provides comprehensive healthcare services to patients of all ages. Whether you need primary care, specialty care, urgent care, physical therapy, chiropractic care, or diagnostic services, Arrowhead Health Centers has you covered. Contact the center today to schedule an appointment and experience quality healthcare services.

——————–

Related Queries

1. What services does Arrowhead Health Centers offer at their Glendale location?

2. What is the phone number for Arrowhead Health Centers in Glendale?

3. Are there any new patient specials at Arrowhead Health Centers in Glendale?

4. What insurance plans does Arrowhead Health Centers accept at their Glendale location?

5. Can I schedule an appointment online at Arrowhead Health Centers in Glendale?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...