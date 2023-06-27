Arms Falling Asleep At Night Heart Failure : “Nighttime Numbness in Arms and Hands: A Possible Symptom of Heart Failure”

The Unexpected Link Between Nighttime Numbness in Arms and Heart Failure

Arms Falling Asleep At Night: A Symptom of Heart Failure

Introduction

Heart failure is a chronic condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. As a result, the body may not receive enough oxygen and nutrients, leading to a variety of symptoms. One common symptom of heart failure is the sensation of arms falling asleep at night. This article will explore why this happens and what you can do to alleviate this symptom.

What Causes Arms to Fall Asleep at Night in Heart Failure?

When the heart is not functioning properly, it can lead to a buildup of fluid in the body. This is called edema and can cause swelling in the arms and legs. The swelling can put pressure on nerves, leading to the sensation of arms falling asleep. Additionally, heart failure can cause a decrease in blood flow to the arms, which can also contribute to the sensation of numbness or tingling.

Another factor that can contribute to arms falling asleep at night in heart failure is poor circulation. When the heart is not able to pump blood effectively, it can lead to a decrease in circulation throughout the body. This can cause a lack of oxygen and nutrients to the nerves in the arms, leading to the sensation of numbness or tingling.

What Can You Do to Alleviate This Symptom?

If you are experiencing arms falling asleep at night, it is important to talk to your doctor about your symptoms. They may recommend changes to your medication or lifestyle to improve your heart function and alleviate this symptom.

One lifestyle change that can help alleviate arms falling asleep at night is exercise. Exercise can improve circulation and help reduce fluid buildup in the body. Talk to your doctor about an appropriate exercise plan for your condition.

Another way to alleviate this symptom is to elevate your arms while sleeping. This can help reduce swelling and improve circulation. You can prop your arms up with pillows or use a wedge pillow designed for this purpose.

Compression stockings are another option for alleviating arms falling asleep at night. These stockings work by applying pressure to the legs and feet, which can help improve circulation and reduce fluid buildup in the body.

If your arms are falling asleep at night due to poor circulation, your doctor may recommend medications to help improve blood flow. These medications may include blood thinners or medications to improve heart function.

Conclusion

Arms falling asleep at night can be a frustrating symptom of heart failure. However, there are steps you can take to alleviate this symptom and improve your overall quality of life. By talking to your doctor, making lifestyle changes, and taking medications as prescribed, you can reduce the sensation of arms falling asleep and improve your heart function.

