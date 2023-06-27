Arizona Institute Of Footcare Physicians : “Podiatry services at Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians”

Foot Health Made Easy at Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians

Introduction:

Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians is a leading medical practice that specializes in treating foot and ankle conditions. The institute has a team of highly skilled and experienced physicians who provide personalized care to their patients. The institute offers a wide range of services, including medical and surgical treatments, with the aim of helping patients regain their mobility and improve their quality of life.

Services Offered:

The Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians offers a comprehensive range of services to its patients. These include:

1. Medical Treatments:

The institute offers a variety of medical treatments for foot and ankle conditions such as plantar fasciitis, diabetic foot ulcers, and ingrown toenails. The physicians use the latest technology and techniques to diagnose and treat these conditions, ensuring that patients receive the best care possible.

2. Surgical Treatments:

In some cases, surgery may be required to treat foot and ankle conditions. The Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians offers a range of surgical treatments, including bunion surgery, hammertoe surgery, and ankle arthroscopy. The physicians work closely with their patients to determine the best course of treatment for their individual needs.

3. Custom Orthotics:

The institute offers custom orthotics designed to support and protect the feet. These orthotics are custom-made for each patient and are designed to alleviate pain and improve mobility.

4. Sports Medicine:

The Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians also offers sports medicine services for athletes. The physicians work with athletes to prevent and treat foot and ankle injuries, ensuring that they can perform at their best.

Expert Physicians:

The Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians has a team of highly skilled and experienced physicians who are dedicated to providing personalized care to their patients. The team includes:

1. Dr. James M. Jacobs:

Dr. Jacobs is a podiatrist who specializes in diabetic foot care, wound care, and surgery. He is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery and has over 30 years of experience in the field.

2. Dr. Michael J. Dershowitz:

Dr. Dershowitz is a podiatrist who specializes in sports medicine, foot and ankle surgery, and wound care. He is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery and has over 20 years of experience in the field.

3. Dr. Evan R. Collins:

Dr. Collins is a podiatrist who specializes in foot and ankle surgery, diabetic foot care, and wound care. He is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery and has over 15 years of experience in the field.

4. Dr. Jeffery R. McAlister:

Dr. McAlister is a podiatrist who specializes in sports medicine, foot and ankle surgery, and wound care. He is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery and has over 10 years of experience in the field.

Patient Testimonials:

The Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians has received numerous positive patient testimonials. Patients have praised the institute for its excellent care and compassionate staff. Here are a few examples:

1. “I had a great experience with the Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians. The staff was friendly and professional, and Dr. Jacobs was able to diagnose and treat my foot condition quickly. I would highly recommend this practice to anyone in need of foot care.”

2. “Dr. Dershowitz was amazing! He was very patient and took the time to explain my condition to me in detail. He also worked with me to develop a treatment plan that was tailored to my needs. I am so grateful for his care and expertise.”

3. “Dr. Collins is an outstanding physician. He is incredibly knowledgeable and compassionate, and he always takes the time to answer my questions and address my concerns. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of foot and ankle care.”

Conclusion:

The Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians is a leading medical practice that provides personalized care to its patients. The institute offers a wide range of services, including medical and surgical treatments, custom orthotics, and sports medicine. The team of expert physicians is highly skilled and experienced in treating foot and ankle conditions. Patients have praised the institute for its excellent care and compassionate staff. If you are in need of foot and ankle care, the Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians is an excellent choice.

