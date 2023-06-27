Are You Supposed To Wash Chicken Before Cooking : Is it necessary to rinse raw chicken before cooking it?

Expert Opinions on the Practice of Washing Chicken Before Cooking

Are You Supposed To Wash Chicken Before Cooking?

When it comes to cooking chicken, there is often a debate about whether or not it should be washed before cooking. While some people swear by washing their chicken, others argue that it’s unnecessary and can actually increase the risk of foodborne illness. So, what’s the truth? In this article, we’ll explore the arguments for and against washing chicken and offer some tips for safe preparation.

What Are The Arguments For Washing Chicken?

The main reason that people wash their chicken before cooking is to remove any bacteria or debris that may be present on the surface of the meat. While chicken is typically cleaned and processed thoroughly before it reaches the grocery store, there is a chance that it could still contain harmful bacteria like salmonella or campylobacter.

Additionally, some people believe that washing chicken can help to remove any unpleasant odors or flavors that may be present. This is especially important if the chicken has been frozen or stored for a long period of time.

What Are The Arguments Against Washing Chicken?

While it may seem like a good idea to wash your chicken before cooking, there are actually several reasons why this practice is not recommended by food safety experts.

Firstly, washing chicken can actually increase the risk of foodborne illness. When you wash raw chicken, you can easily spread bacteria around your kitchen through splashing water and droplets. This can contaminate other surfaces and utensils, increasing the risk of cross-contamination. In fact, the USDA advises against washing chicken, stating that it can spread bacteria up to three feet away from the sink.

Secondly, washing chicken is not an effective way to remove bacteria. In fact, washing can actually drive bacteria deeper into the meat, making it even harder to kill during cooking. This is because bacteria can cling to the surface of the chicken, and when you wash it, the bacteria can penetrate the meat through any small cuts or openings.

Finally, washing chicken can be messy and time-consuming. Not only do you have to clean up the sink and surrounding area after washing, but you also have to dry the chicken thoroughly before cooking it. This can add unnecessary steps to your meal preparation and increase the risk of cross-contamination.

Tips For Safe Preparation

So, if you shouldn’t wash your chicken before cooking, what should you do to ensure that it is safe to eat? Here are some tips:

1. Store chicken properly: When you purchase chicken from the grocery store, make sure to store it in the refrigerator or freezer immediately. Keep it in a sealed container or bag to prevent any bacteria from spreading to other foods.

2. Use separate cutting boards and utensils: To avoid cross-contamination, use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw chicken and other foods. Wash these items thoroughly with hot, soapy water after each use.

3. Cook chicken to the right temperature: The only way to kill harmful bacteria in chicken is to cook it to the correct temperature. Use a food thermometer to ensure that your chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165°F.

4. Don’t wash your chicken: As we’ve discussed, washing chicken can actually increase the risk of foodborne illness. Instead, simply pat the chicken dry with paper towels before cooking it.

Conclusion

In conclusion, washing chicken before cooking is not recommended by food safety experts. While it may seem like a good way to remove bacteria and unpleasant odors, washing can actually increase the risk of cross-contamination and make it harder to kill bacteria during cooking. Instead, focus on safe food handling practices like storing chicken properly, using separate cutting boards and utensils, and cooking chicken to the right temperature. By following these tips, you can enjoy delicious, safe chicken dishes without the need for washing.

