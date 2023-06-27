Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash Side Effects : “Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash Side Effects Relief”

Side Effects of Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash: A Comprehensive Overview

Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash is a medication used to relieve pain and discomfort in the mouth and throat. It contains three active ingredients: aluminum hydroxide, diphenhydramine, and lidocaine. These ingredients work together to reduce inflammation, numb pain, and neutralize stomach acid. The mouthwash is available over-the-counter and can be used to treat a variety of conditions, including canker sores, sore throats, and oral infections.

While Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash is generally safe for most people to use, there are possible side effects that you should be aware of. In this article, we will discuss the side effects of Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash and what you can do to manage them.

Common Side Effects of Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash:

1. Numbness or tingling in the mouth – The lidocaine in the mouthwash can cause a numbing or tingling sensation in the mouth. This is a common side effect and should go away after a few minutes.

2. Dry mouth – Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash can cause dry mouth, which can be uncomfortable. Drinking water or using a saliva substitute can help alleviate this side effect.

3. Metallic taste – Some people may experience a metallic taste in their mouth after using Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash. This is a temporary side effect and should go away soon.

4. Dizziness or lightheadedness – The lidocaine in the mouthwash can cause dizziness or lightheadedness. If you experience these symptoms, sit down and rest until they go away.

5. Nausea or vomiting – Some people may experience nausea or vomiting after using Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash. If this happens, stop using the mouthwash and talk to your doctor.

6. Allergic reactions – In rare cases, people may experience an allergic reaction to Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash. Symptoms of an allergic reaction may include hives, difficulty breathing, or swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

How to Manage Side Effects of Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash:

1. Follow the instructions – To minimize the risk of side effects, it is important to follow the instructions on the label of Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash. Using more than the recommended amount or using the mouthwash for longer than recommended can increase the risk of side effects.

2. Rinse your mouth after use – After using the mouthwash, rinse your mouth with water to remove any remaining medication. This can help reduce the risk of side effects.

3. Drink water – If you experience dry mouth after using Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash, drink water or use a saliva substitute. This can help alleviate the discomfort.

4. Avoid driving or operating heavy machinery – The lidocaine in the mouthwash can cause dizziness or lightheadedness. Avoid driving or operating heavy machinery until you know how the medication affects you.

5. Talk to your doctor – If you experience any side effects that are persistent or severe, talk to your doctor. They may be able to adjust your dosage or recommend a different medication.

Conclusion:

Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash is a medication used to relieve pain and discomfort in the mouth and throat. While it is generally safe for most people to use, there are possible side effects that you should be aware of. The most common side effects of Antacid Diphen Lido Mouthwash include numbness or tingling in the mouth, dry mouth, and a metallic taste. These side effects are usually temporary and can be managed with simple measures like rinsing your mouth with water or drinking water. If you experience any persistent or severe side effects, talk to your doctor. They may be able to adjust your dosage or recommend a different medication.

