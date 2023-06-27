Anoro Ellipta 625-25 Mcg Inh Blister With Device : “Anoro Ellipta device for COPD treatment”

A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding Anoro Ellipta

Introduction

Anoro Ellipta 625-25 Mcg Inh Blister With Device is a prescription medication used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is a combination of two active ingredients, umeclidinium and vilanterol. Umeclidinium is an anticholinergic drug that helps to relax the muscles in the airways, making it easier to breathe. Vilanterol is a long-acting beta-agonist that helps to keep the airways open. Together, these medications work to improve lung function and reduce symptoms of COPD.

How to Use Anoro Ellipta

Anoro Ellipta comes in a preloaded inhaler device that makes it easy to use. To use Anoro Ellipta, follow these steps:

1. Remove the inhaler device from the foil pouch.

2. Hold the inhaler upright and slide the cover down until it clicks into place.

3. Breathe out gently, away from the inhaler.

4. Place the mouthpiece between your teeth and close your lips around it. Do not bite down on the mouthpiece.

5. Breathe in deeply and slowly through your mouth, pressing down on the inhaler to release the medication.

6. Hold your breath for as long as you can (at least 3-4 seconds).

7. Breathe out slowly and gently.

8. Replace the cover over the mouthpiece until it clicks into place.

9. Rinse your mouth with water and spit it out after using the inhaler.

Dosage and Administration

The recommended dosage of Anoro Ellipta is one inhalation once daily. It should be used at the same time every day, and the inhalation should be taken at approximately the same time each day. The inhaler device contains 30 doses, and it should be discarded after all doses have been used.

Side Effects

Like all medications, Anoro Ellipta can cause side effects. The most common side effects include:

– Headache

– Upper respiratory tract infection

– Back pain

– Joint pain

– Diarrhea

– Cough

– Sore throat

– Sinusitis

– Toothache

Less common but more serious side effects may include:

– Allergic reactions, such as hives, rash, or swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat

– Increased heart rate

– Chest pain

– Difficulty breathing or wheezing

– Blurred vision or eye pain

– Severe muscle weakness or cramps

If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

Precautions

Before using Anoro Ellipta, tell your doctor if you have any of the following conditions:

– Heart disease, including high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, or heart failure

– Diabetes

– Seizures

– Thyroid problems

– Liver or kidney disease

– Glaucoma

– Prostate problems

– Allergies to any medications

Anoro Ellipta may interact with other medications, including:

– Other medications for COPD, such as tiotropium or salmeterol

– Antidepressants

– Beta-blockers

– Diuretics

– Antifungal medications

– HIV medications

Talk to your doctor about any medications you are taking before starting Anoro Ellipta.

Conclusion

Anoro Ellipta 625-25 Mcg Inh Blister With Device is a prescription medication used to treat COPD. It is a combination of two active ingredients, umeclidinium and vilanterol, that work together to improve lung function and reduce symptoms of COPD. Anoro Ellipta comes in a preloaded inhaler device that makes it easy to use. The recommended dosage is one inhalation once daily, and the inhaler device should be discarded after 30 doses. Like all medications, Anoro Ellipta can cause side effects, and it may interact with other medications. Talk to your doctor about any concerns you have about using Anoro Ellipta.

