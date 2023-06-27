“animated video tutorial”: Tutorial: Creating Animated Videos with Chatgpt in Urdu and Hindi

Introduction:

Animated videos have become a popular way to convey messages to the audience. They are engaging, interactive, and visually appealing. With the rise of social media platforms, animated videos have become an essential tool for businesses and individuals to create content that is easily shareable and accessible to a wider audience. In this tutorial, we will show you how to make animated videos with Chatgpt in Urdu and Hindi.

What is Chatgpt?

Chatgpt is an AI-powered chatbot that can create conversations and generate text based on given prompts. It is a language model that can understand the context and generate responses that are relevant to the given prompt. Chatgpt is a powerful tool that can be used to create a wide range of content, including animated videos.

Step-by-Step Tutorial:

In this tutorial, we will show you how to make animated videos with Chatgpt in Urdu and Hindi. Follow the steps below to create your own animated video:

Step 1: Choose a topic

The first step is to choose a topic for your animated video. You can choose any topic that you want to create a video about. Make sure to choose a topic that is relevant to your audience and has a clear message.

Step 2: Write a script

Next, you need to write a script for your animated video. You can use Chatgpt to generate a script based on the topic you have chosen. Simply input the topic into Chatgpt and let it generate a script for you. You can then edit the script to make it more relevant to your audience.

Step 3: Create visuals

Once you have a script, it’s time to create visuals for your animated video. You can use free tools like Canva or Adobe Spark to create visuals for your video. Make sure to choose visuals that are relevant to your script and convey your message clearly.

Step 4: Add voiceover

Next, you need to add a voiceover to your video. You can record a voiceover yourself or hire a professional voice actor to do it for you. Make sure to choose a voiceover that is clear, concise, and matches the tone of your video.

Step 5: Use a video editing software

Finally, you need to use a video editing software to put everything together. You can use free tools like iMovie or Windows Movie Maker to edit your video. Make sure to add your visuals, voiceover, and any other elements that you want to include in your video.

Conclusion:

In this tutorial, we have shown you how to make animated videos with Chatgpt in Urdu and Hindi. Animated videos are a powerful tool for businesses and individuals to create engaging and shareable content. With Chatgpt, you can easily generate a script for your video and create visuals that convey your message clearly. Follow the steps outlined in this tutorial to create your own animated video.

Source Link :How to make animated videos with Chatgpt/ Urdu & Hindi Tutorial/

