Amoxicillin Clavulanate Chewable Tablets : “Chewable Amoxicillin Clavulanate Tablets for Children”

Introduction

Amoxicillin Clavulanate Chewable Tablets are a combination of two drugs, Amoxicillin and Clavulanate, that are used to treat bacterial infections. This medication is commonly prescribed for children who have difficulty swallowing pills, as the chewable tablets are easier to take. In this article, we will discuss the uses, dosage, side effects, and precautions of Amoxicillin Clavulanate Chewable Tablets.

Uses

Amoxicillin Clavulanate Chewable Tablets are used to treat a variety of bacterial infections, including respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, skin infections, and ear infections. The combination of Amoxicillin and Clavulanate works by killing the bacteria that cause these infections. This medication is also used to treat dental infections and bone infections.

Dosage

The dosage of Amoxicillin Clavulanate Chewable Tablets depends on the weight of the patient and the severity of the infection. The typical dosage for children is 45 mg per kg of body weight per day, divided into two doses. The tablets are chewed before swallowing. The duration of treatment varies depending on the type and severity of the infection.

Side Effects

Like all medications, Amoxicillin Clavulanate Chewable Tablets can cause side effects. The most common side effect is diarrhea, which can be mild or severe. Other side effects include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, rash, and allergic reactions. If you experience any of these side effects, you should contact your doctor immediately.

Precautions

Amoxicillin Clavulanate Chewable Tablets should be used with caution in patients who have a history of liver disease or kidney disease. This medication can also interact with other medications, so it is important to inform your doctor of all medications you are taking. This medication should not be used if you are allergic to penicillin or cephalosporin antibiotics.

Conclusion

Amoxicillin Clavulanate Chewable Tablets are an effective medication for treating bacterial infections in children. The combination of Amoxicillin and Clavulanate works by killing the bacteria that cause these infections. This medication is easy to take, as the tablets are chewable. However, like all medications, Amoxicillin Clavulanate Chewable Tablets can cause side effects, and precautions must be taken when using this medication. If you have any questions or concerns about this medication, you should speak with your doctor.

