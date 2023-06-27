Amlodipine Effect On Diastolic Blood Pressure : “Reducing diastolic blood pressure with amlodipine: Effects and benefits”

A Comprehensive Review on the Effect of Amlodipine on Diastolic Blood Pressure

Introduction

Amlodipine is a medication that belongs to the class of calcium channel blockers. It is commonly used to treat high blood pressure, angina, and other heart conditions. Amlodipine works by relaxing the blood vessels, which reduces the pressure on the walls of the arteries and allows the heart to pump blood more efficiently. One of the key measurements used to evaluate the effectiveness of blood pressure medication is diastolic blood pressure. In this article, we will explore the effects of amlodipine on diastolic blood pressure.

What is diastolic blood pressure?

Diastolic blood pressure is the pressure in the arteries between heartbeats, when the heart is at rest. It is the lower number in a blood pressure reading, and it is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). A normal diastolic blood pressure is considered to be less than 80 mmHg. A diastolic blood pressure of 80-89 mmHg is considered to be prehypertension, while a diastolic blood pressure of 90 mmHg or higher is considered to be hypertension.

How does amlodipine affect diastolic blood pressure?

Amlodipine works by blocking the flow of calcium into the smooth muscle cells of the blood vessels. This causes the blood vessels to relax, which reduces the pressure on the walls of the arteries and allows the heart to pump blood more efficiently. As a result, amlodipine can help to lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Studies have shown that amlodipine is effective at reducing diastolic blood pressure in patients with hypertension. In one study, patients with mild to moderate hypertension were treated with amlodipine for eight weeks. The researchers found that amlodipine significantly reduced diastolic blood pressure, from an average of 97 mmHg at the beginning of the study to an average of 83 mmHg at the end of the study.

Another study looked at the effectiveness of amlodipine in reducing diastolic blood pressure in patients with type 2 diabetes. The researchers found that amlodipine was effective at reducing diastolic blood pressure in these patients, with a mean reduction of 7.3 mmHg after six months of treatment.

The effectiveness of amlodipine in reducing diastolic blood pressure may be related to its ability to improve endothelial function. Endothelial cells are the cells that line the inner surface of blood vessels. When these cells are damaged, it can lead to the development of atherosclerosis, or the buildup of plaque in the arteries. Amlodipine has been shown to improve endothelial function, which can help to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases.

Conclusion

Amlodipine is an effective medication for reducing diastolic blood pressure in patients with hypertension and other heart conditions. By blocking the flow of calcium into the smooth muscle cells of the blood vessels, amlodipine helps to relax the blood vessels and reduce the pressure on the walls of the arteries. This allows the heart to pump blood more efficiently, which can help to reduce both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure or other heart conditions, talk to your doctor about whether amlodipine might be a good treatment option for you.

