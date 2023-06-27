Amlodipine Besylate Vs Amlodipine Norvasc : “Amlodipine Besylate vs Amlodipine Norvasc: Which is more effective for hypertension treatment?”

Which is More Effective for Hypertension: Amlodipine Besylate or Amlodipine Norvasc?

Amlodipine Besylate Vs Amlodipine Norvasc: Which is Better?

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a common health issue that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a condition where the force of blood against the walls of the blood vessels is consistently high, leading to a range of health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Fortunately, there are many medications available to treat hypertension, including Amlodipine Besylate and Amlodipine Norvasc. Both are calcium channel blockers that work by relaxing the blood vessels and improving blood flow. However, there are some differences between the two that are worth exploring. In this article, we will compare Amlodipine Besylate vs Amlodipine Norvasc and help you determine which one may be better for your needs.

What is Amlodipine Besylate?

Amlodipine Besylate is a calcium channel blocker that is used to treat hypertension and angina (chest pain). It works by relaxing the blood vessels and improving blood flow, which reduces the workload on the heart and improves its ability to pump blood. Amlodipine Besylate is available in tablet form and is taken once a day, usually in the morning.

What is Amlodipine Norvasc?

Amlodipine Norvasc is the brand name for Amlodipine Besylate. It is also a calcium channel blocker that is used to treat hypertension and angina. Amlodipine Norvasc works in the same way as Amlodipine Besylate, by relaxing the blood vessels and improving blood flow. Amlodipine Norvasc is available in tablet form and is taken once a day, usually in the morning.

What are the differences between Amlodipine Besylate and Amlodipine Norvasc?

The main difference between Amlodipine Besylate and Amlodipine Norvasc is that Amlodipine Norvasc is a brand name drug, while Amlodipine Besylate is a generic drug. This means that Amlodipine Norvasc is more expensive than Amlodipine Besylate, but it may be more widely available and better known. However, the active ingredient in both drugs is the same, so they are equally effective in treating hypertension and angina.

Another difference between Amlodipine Besylate and Amlodipine Norvasc is the dosage strength. Amlodipine Besylate is available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets, while Amlodipine Norvasc is available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets as well as 2.5 mg/5 mL and 5 mg/5 mL oral suspension. This means that Amlodipine Norvasc is available in both tablet and liquid form, which may be more convenient for some people.

Side effects of Amlodipine Besylate and Amlodipine Norvasc

Both Amlodipine Besylate and Amlodipine Norvasc may cause side effects, although not everyone will experience them. Common side effects of both drugs include:

– Dizziness

– Headache

– Flushing

– Swelling in the ankles or feet

– Fatigue

– Nausea

Less common side effects of both drugs include:

– Irregular heartbeat

– Shortness of breath

– Chest pain

– Blurred vision

– Confusion

– Depression

If you experience any of these side effects, you should contact your doctor immediately.

Which one should you choose?

When it comes to choosing between Amlodipine Besylate and Amlodipine Norvasc, there are several factors to consider. If cost is a concern, Amlodipine Besylate may be a better option as it is less expensive than Amlodipine Norvasc. However, if you prefer a brand-name drug that is more widely known, Amlodipine Norvasc may be the better choice. Additionally, if you have trouble swallowing tablets, Amlodipine Norvasc may be more convenient as it is available in liquid form.

Ultimately, the choice between Amlodipine Besylate and Amlodipine Norvasc should be made in consultation with your doctor. Your doctor will take into account your medical history, current medications, and other factors to determine which drug is best for you.

Conclusion

Amlodipine Besylate and Amlodipine Norvasc are both effective calcium channel blockers that are used to treat hypertension and angina. While there are some differences between the two drugs, they are equally effective in treating these conditions. The choice between Amlodipine Besylate and Amlodipine Norvasc should be made in consultation with your doctor, taking into account your medical history, current medications, and other factors. With the right treatment, hypertension can be managed effectively, reducing the risk of serious health complications.

