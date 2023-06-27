All Backwards Messages In Gravity Falls : “Hidden Meanings in the Backwards Messages of Gravity Falls”

Decoding the Hidden Messages in Gravity Falls: Understanding the Backwards Code

Introduction

Gravity Falls is an animated television series that premiered on Disney Channel in 2012. Created by Alex Hirsch, it follows the adventures of twin siblings Dipper and Mabel Pines as they spend the summer with their great-uncle Stan in the town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. The show gained a huge following for its clever writing, engaging characters, and mysterious plot. However, one aspect of the show that often goes unnoticed is the presence of backwards messages.

Backwards messages, also known as backmasking, are messages that are hidden in audio recordings and can only be heard when played in reverse. In Gravity Falls, backwards messages are used to add an extra layer of mystery to the show, hinting at hidden secrets and foreshadowing future events. In this article, we will explore all the backwards messages in Gravity Falls and what they reveal about the show.

The Opening Theme

The opening theme of Gravity Falls features a backwards message that can be heard by playing it in reverse. The message says, “Three letters back,” which is a reference to the show’s cryptogram code. In the show, each episode features a cryptogram code that can be deciphered by shifting each letter three places back in the alphabet. This backwards message serves as a clue for fans to use the cryptogram code to decode hidden messages throughout the show.

The Gideon Rises Episode

In the season 1 finale, “Gideon Rises,” a backwards message can be heard when Gideon is talking to Bill Cipher in his dreamscape. The message says, “Backwards message, backwards message, backwards message,” and is a nod to the use of backwards messages in the show. It also serves as a warning to fans to pay attention to the backwards messages in the show, as they may hold important clues.

The Society of the Blind Eye Episode

In the episode “Society of the Blind Eye,” a backwards message can be heard when Dipper is trying to decode a journal entry. The message says, “Switch A with Z,” which is a clue to the cryptogram code used in the show. By switching the first and last letters of each word in the cryptogram code, fans can decipher hidden messages throughout the show.

The Northwest Mansion Mystery Episode

In the episode “Northwest Mansion Mystery,” a backwards message can be heard when Dipper and Mabel are exploring the mansion. The message says, “I am still here,” and is a hint at the presence of a ghost in the mansion. Later in the episode, it is revealed that the ghost is the daughter of the mansion’s owner, who was cursed to haunt the mansion until her family made amends for their past misdeeds.

The Weirdmageddon Episodes

In the series finale, “Weirdmageddon,” multiple backwards messages can be heard throughout the three-part episode. One message says, “My time has come to burn,” which is a quote from Bill Cipher. Another message says, “Reality is an illusion, the universe is a hologram, buy gold, bye,” which is a reference to a popular conspiracy theory. The messages in the Weirdmageddon episodes serve as a warning to fans that the end of the show is near and that anything can happen.

Conclusion

Backwards messages in Gravity Falls add an extra layer of mystery and intrigue to the show. They serve as clues to hidden secrets and foreshadow future events. By paying attention to these messages, fans can decipher cryptogram codes and uncover hidden messages throughout the show. While backwards messages may go unnoticed by some viewers, they are an important aspect of Gravity Falls and add to the show’s overall appeal.

