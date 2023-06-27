“Air Channel Strip MPC Tutorial”: Understanding the Air Channel Strip in Akai MPC: A Tutorial on Mixing in Standalone Mode.

Akai MPC Tutorial: Air Channel Strip Explained

The Air Channel Strip is a powerful tool that can enhance your mixing process in the Akai MPC Standalone. It is a virtual channel strip that offers various effects and processing options to help you achieve a professional sound. In this tutorial, we will explain what the Air Channel Strip is and how to use it effectively.

What is the Air Channel Strip?

The Air Channel Strip is a plugin that comes with the MPC Standalone. It is a virtual channel strip that emulates the processing chain found in a professional mixing console. It offers a range of processing options, including EQ, compression, saturation, and more.

The Air Channel Strip is designed to be simple and intuitive, making it easy to use for beginners and experts alike. It is also highly customizable, allowing you to adjust the settings to suit your needs.

Using the Air Channel Strip

To use the Air Channel Strip, you first need to add it to your track. This is done by selecting the plugin from the list of available plugins in the MPC Standalone.

Once you have added the Air Channel Strip to your track, you can start to adjust the settings to achieve the sound you want. The Air Channel Strip has several sections, each of which offers different processing options.

EQ

The EQ section of the Air Channel Strip allows you to adjust the frequency balance of your track. It offers four bands of EQ, each of which can be adjusted using a graphical interface. You can also adjust the Q factor and gain of each band to fine-tune the sound.

Compression

The compression section of the Air Channel Strip allows you to control the dynamic range of your track. It offers various compression modes, including standard, vintage, and smooth. You can also adjust the threshold, ratio, attack, and release settings to achieve the desired sound.

Saturation

The saturation section of the Air Channel Strip allows you to add warmth and character to your track. It offers two types of saturation, tape and tube. You can adjust the amount of saturation and the tone to achieve the desired effect.

FX

The FX section of the Air Channel Strip allows you to add reverb and delay to your track. It offers various types of reverb and delay, each of which can be adjusted using a graphical interface. You can also adjust the decay time, damping, and other settings to fine-tune the effect.

Conclusion

The Air Channel Strip is a powerful tool that can help you achieve a professional sound when mixing in the Akai MPC Standalone. It offers various processing options, including EQ, compression, saturation, and more. By adjusting the settings of each section, you can achieve the desired sound for your track.

If you are new to mixing, the Air Channel Strip can be a bit overwhelming at first. However, with practice, you will learn how to use it effectively and achieve the sound you want. So, experiment with the settings and have fun!

