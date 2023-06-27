“Affordable bus trips Europe”: 6 Affordable Public Transport Trips with Stunning Scenery in Europe

The Beauty of European Bus Routes: Six Scenic Trips on a Budget

For those looking to travel Europe on a budget, taking the local bus can be an excellent way to save money while still experiencing the beauty of the continent. Not only do buses offer a cheaper mode of transportation compared to trains or flights, but they also provide an authentic glimpse into local life and culture. Here are six of the most scenic bus routes in Europe that won’t break the bank.

Sorrento to Amalfi, Italy

The Amalfi coast, located southeast of Naples, is known for its stunning scenery and romantic atmosphere. The 5070 bus route travels along the coast from Sorrento, offering views of Vesuvius and the Isle of Capri. The route takes around 90 minutes and costs just €3.10 with a Corsa Singola ticket purchased from a tabacchi shop. The bus passes through the picturesque town of Positano, where colorful houses cling to the rocky coastline like seaweed. The journey ends at Amalfi, where you can enjoy the cheerful beach and stacked houses. For those seeking more sea views, the 5120 bus travels from Amalfi to Salerno for just €2.60.

Across Paris, France

Paris is known for its iconic landmarks and romantic charm. The 69 bus route provides a sightseeing tour of the city for just €2.10 with a t+ ticket. Starting from the Champ de Mars by the Eiffel Tower, the bus travels eastward across the city and stops at Père Lachaise cemetery, the final resting place of cultural icons such as Oscar Wilde and Edith Piaf. Along the way, passengers can enjoy views of the Esplanade des Invalides, the Alexandre III and Pont Neuf bridges, the Musée d’Orsay, the Louvre, Notre-Dame, and the Place de la Bastille. The route can get crowded at peak times, so it’s best to board close to either end of the route to secure a seat.

Lake Bled to Lake Bohinj, Slovenia

Lake Bled is a popular tourist destination in Slovenia, but just 19 miles away and 50 meters higher up is the lesser-known but equally beautiful Lake Bohinj. The 40-minute bus ride between the two costs €3.60 and starts in the charming town of Bled. The bus passes along the southern shore of Lake Bled before following the banks of the Sava Bohinjka River up into Triglav national park and through a gap in the mountains to reach Lake Bohinj. Sit on the right-hand side of the bus to enjoy views of both lakes.

Bran to Rucăr, Romania

The Rucăr-Bran Pass between Transylvania and southern Romania has been used by traders since the middle ages and offers stunning views of the Piatra Craiului, Leaota, and Bucegi ranges. The 45-minute journey costs just 10 lei (about £1.80) and passes by photogenic mountain villages before descending to Bran for the final flourish – Bran Castle, known as Dracula’s Castle. The castle is situated above the surrounding wooded slopes and is now a museum.

Both sides of Berlin, Germany

Berlin’s 100 bus route not only provides a grand tour of the city’s most historic sights but also has a unique history of its own. After reunification, this route was the first to cross the city’s east/west border. A ticket costs €2.90 and provides a 30-minute tour of a guidebook’s worth of attractions. Starting from Alexanderplatz beside the 368m television tower, the bus passes the Berliner Dom and Museum Island before reaching Unter den Linden and the Reichstag. The route also takes in Bellevue Palace, the Victory Column, KaDeWe, and the Zoological Gardens, with its extraordinary Elephant Gate. The 100 is a double-decker bus, so sit upstairs at the front for the best views.

Nice to Monaco

Monaco is known for its high cost of living, but the bus ride from Nice to the city-state costs a mere €2.50 (€2.10 if you buy your ticket on the Zou bus company app). Two bus routes run along the three famous corniche roads that snake along the Côte d’Azur. The 602 bus takes the lower Moyenne Corniche, passing through the medieval cliffside settlement of Èze and providing clear views of the turquoise sea. The 607 bus cruises along the seafront Basse Corniche, passing super-posh seaside resorts such as Villefranche-sur-Mer and Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

In conclusion, taking the local bus can provide an affordable and authentic way to experience the beauty and culture of Europe. From the stunning Amalfi coast to the lesser-known Lake Bohinj in Slovenia, these six scenic bus routes offer breathtaking views and cultural experiences that won’t break the bank.

News Source : Dixe Wills

Source Link :6 of the most scenic and affordable bus trips in Europe | Public transport trips/

