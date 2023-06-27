Advance Auto Part How Much They Pay Per Hour : “Average hourly pay rate at Advance Auto Parts”

Exploring Advance Auto Part’s Hourly Wages: A Peek Behind the Scenes

Introduction

Advance Auto Parts is a leading automotive aftermarket retailer with over 5,000 stores across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The company offers a wide range of automotive parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for both professional mechanics and DIY enthusiasts. In this article, we will discuss how much Advance Auto Parts pays per hour, including the average hourly wage for different positions within the company.

Average Hourly Wage at Advance Auto Parts

According to data from Glassdoor, the average hourly wage at Advance Auto Parts is $12.68 per hour. This figure is based on 2,014 employee salaries reported by current and former employees of the company. The hourly wage ranges from $8.00 to $19.00 per hour, depending on the position, location, and experience of the employee.

Positions and Pay Rates at Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts offers a variety of job positions within their stores, including sales associates, cashiers, drivers, and managers. Below is a breakdown of the different positions and their pay rates.

1. Sales Associates

Sales associates at Advance Auto Parts are responsible for assisting customers in finding the right parts and accessories for their vehicles. They also help with inventory management, stocking shelves, and maintaining a clean and organized store. The average hourly wage for a sales associate at Advance Auto Parts is $10.92 per hour, according to data from Glassdoor.

2. Cashiers

Cashiers at Advance Auto Parts are responsible for processing transactions, handling cash and credit card payments, and providing excellent customer service. The average hourly wage for a cashier at Advance Auto Parts is $9.69 per hour, according to data from Glassdoor.

3. Delivery Drivers

Delivery drivers at Advance Auto Parts are responsible for delivering parts and accessories to customers and other stores in the area. They are also responsible for maintaining accurate delivery records and ensuring that the products are delivered on time and in good condition. The average hourly wage for a delivery driver at Advance Auto Parts is $11.77 per hour, according to data from Glassdoor.

4. Store Managers

Store managers at Advance Auto Parts are responsible for overseeing the operations of the store, including sales, customer service, inventory management, and employee management. They are also responsible for maintaining the financial performance of the store and ensuring that it meets or exceeds its sales goals. The average hourly wage for a store manager at Advance Auto Parts is $17.97 per hour, according to data from Glassdoor.

Benefits and Perks

In addition to their hourly wages, employees at Advance Auto Parts also receive a range of benefits and perks, including health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, 401(k) plans, employee discounts, paid time off, and more. The specific benefits vary depending on the position and location of the employee.

Conclusion

Advance Auto Parts is a well-known automotive retailer that offers a range of job positions with varying pay rates. The average hourly wage at the company is $12.68 per hour, according to data from Glassdoor. Sales associates, cashiers, delivery drivers, and store managers are among the positions available, with pay rates ranging from $9.69 to $17.97 per hour. Additionally, employees at Advance Auto Parts receive a range of benefits and perks, including health insurance, 401(k) plans, and employee discounts.

