“Admin identification”: What is the process to identify the admin of my account?

How to Retrieve Admin Access on WordPress

WordPress is a popular content management system used by businesses and individuals to create and manage their websites. However, issues can arise when trying to retrieve admin access to WordPress, especially when the account owner is unknown or when access has been lost. In this article, we will discuss how to retrieve admin access on WordPress.

Firstly, it is important to know where your website is hosted. This information can be obtained from the accounting department or the hosting company. Once you have this information, you will need to login to your hosting control panel to access the database via PHPMYADMIN. From the wp_users table, you can review all the users and determine who has admin access.

If you do not have access to the wp_users tab, you may need to reset the admin password. This can be done in several different ways. The WordPress support website has a helpful article that lists various methods for resetting your password. Choose the method that works best for you and use that to reset the admin’s password.

Once you have access to the admin account, you can use this to login to the WordPress dashboard and make necessary changes to your website. It is important to regularly back up your website to prevent data loss and to keep your website secure.

In some cases, you may need to hire an IT company to manage your website. It is important to give them access to the WordPress dashboard so that they can perform necessary updates and maintenance. However, it is also important to maintain control over who has admin access to your website to prevent unauthorized changes.

In conclusion, retrieving admin access on WordPress can be a simple process if you have the necessary information and tools. By accessing the wp_users table via PHPMYADMIN, you can review all the users and determine who has admin access. If necessary, you can reset the admin password using one of several methods outlined in the WordPress support website. With admin access, you can make necessary changes to your website and keep it secure.

News Source : WordPress.org Forums

Source Link :How can I find who is the admin of my account/

