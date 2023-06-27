“Acai Bowl Recipe Meghan Markle”: Creating an Acai Bowl with Meghan Markle’s Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Make an Affordable Acai Bowl at Home, According to Meghan Markle

For the past decade or so, you’ve likely heard of, seen, and even purchased an acai bowl — a dish filled with bright purple, mashed acai fruit that’s topped with nuts, fruit, and other delicious ingredients. The only issue with this yummy meal (besides the likelihood you initially fumbled the pronunciation of “acai”) is that they’re pricey. An experimental DoorDash inquiry (i.e. opening the app) revealed that they can run up to $17 a pop. But if you want to know how to make an affordable acai bowl at home, Meghan Markle has a killer recipe.

As we’ve previously covered, the Duchess of Sussex knows her way around the kitchen. Pre-Prince Harry, the Suits star ran a lifestyle site called The Tig. There, she explored everything from breakfast treats like decadent chia seed pudding to a festive holiday cocktail that also happens to be vegan. And we’re over the moon that she experimented with the acai bowl, too.

Markle’s recipe is a great template because a lot of items are interchangeable. For instance, she prefers almond milk, but you can easily substitute oat milk, soy milk, or the real thing. She tops her bowl with berries and sliced bananas, but you can adjust those according to what you have on hand. Swap out her preferences for crunchy additions like granola, chocolate chips, or chopped nuts. Alternatively, you can also add your favorite nut butter for a smoother feel.

One note: Markle’s dish calls for a packet of acai. If you have trouble finding the frozen purple goodness in your local supermarket, Amazon carries powdered acai you can swap in super easily. Plus, she specifically uses Manuka honey, but we suspect that whatever’s in your pantry will work perfectly. Oh, and if you don’t have bee pollen on hand, we don’t think anyone will notice. Clearly, we don’t all have access to an actress’ kitchen — but this dish will turn out spectacular regardless of your career path.

Meghan Markle’s Acai Bowl

Ingredients

• 1 frozen acai packet

• 1/3 cup of almond milk

• 1/2 banana

• A handful of frozen and fresh berries

• Coconut flakes

• Manuka honey

• Bee pollen

Instructions

1. Blend the acai packet with the almond milk, banana and frozen berries to create a thick mixture.

2. Top with coconut flakes, fresh berries, sliced banana, a drizzle of manuka honey and bee pollen, and serve.

Markle’s recipe is simple, delicious, and customizable. And, most importantly, it’s an affordable way to enjoy an acai bowl without breaking the bank. With a little bit of creativity, you can create your own version of this nutritious and tasty dish. So, even if you’re not visiting the royal family, all this fruit will give you fuel.

