“4th of July recipes”: Guide to Delicious Recipes for the 4th of July Celebration

Sharing my 4th of July Recipe Guide: 50 Delicious Recipes for the Most Fun Summer Holiday!
The 4th of July is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your menu for the most fun summer holiday! From snacks and appetizers to main dishes, salads, desserts, drinks, and more, this recipe guide has it all. Here are 50 delicious recipes that are perfect for your 4th of July celebration:
Snacks and Appetizers
- Peach Burrata Crostini
- Mango Avocado Shrimp Salsa
- Red, White, and Blue Snack Mix
- Chilled Queso
- Jarlsberg Cheese Dip
- Peach Bruschetta
- Spicy Strawberry Salsa
- Shishito Peppers
- Pimento Cheese
- Hot Lobster Roll Dip
Salads
- Melon Mosaic Salad with Hot Honey Vinaigrette
- Triple Melon Salad with Blue Cheese
- Strawberry Salad with Feta and Mint
- Grilled Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad
- Caesar Pasta Salad
- Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad with Gorgonzola Vinaigrette
- The Best Veggie Burgers of All Time
- Roasted Corn and Black Bean Burgers
- Smash Burgers with House Sauce
- Potato Salad with Piccata Vinaigrette
- Lemon Chicken Pasta Salad
- Grilled Corn and Crab Pasta Salad
- Crunchy Broccoli Slaw
- Strawberry Balsamic Pasta Salad
- Asparagus Pasta Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing
- Green Bean Crunch Salad
Main Dishes
- Super Fancy Hot Dog Bar
- Flaming Hot Cheetos Hot Dogs
- Puff Pastry Hot Dogs
- Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Nachos
- Smoky Blood Orange Ribs
- Root Beer BBQ Ribs
Desserts
- Mini Red, White, and Blue Hand Pies
- Sheet Pan S’Mores
- Firecracker Confetti Cupcakes
- Triple Berry Sheet Cake
- Triple Berry Ice Cream Cake
- Triple Berry Trifle with Raspberry Sauce
- Strawberry Cobbler Bars
Drinks
- Rosé Aperol Spritz
- Watermelon Frosé
- Margarita Floats
- Orange Crush
- Bubbly Jam Margaritas
- Frozen Watermelon Mojitos
- Frozen Gin & Tonics
With these 50 delicious recipes, your 4th of July celebration is sure to be a hit! Which ones are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments below!
