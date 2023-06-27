“4th of July recipes”: Guide to Delicious Recipes for the 4th of July Celebration

Sharing my 4th of July Recipe Guide: 50 Delicious Recipes for the Most Fun Summer Holiday!

The 4th of July is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your menu for the most fun summer holiday! From snacks and appetizers to main dishes, salads, desserts, drinks, and more, this recipe guide has it all. Here are 50 delicious recipes that are perfect for your 4th of July celebration:

Snacks and Appetizers

Peach Burrata Crostini

Mango Avocado Shrimp Salsa

Red, White, and Blue Snack Mix

Chilled Queso

Jarlsberg Cheese Dip

Peach Bruschetta

Spicy Strawberry Salsa

Shishito Peppers

Pimento Cheese

Hot Lobster Roll Dip

Salads

Melon Mosaic Salad with Hot Honey Vinaigrette

Triple Melon Salad with Blue Cheese

Strawberry Salad with Feta and Mint

Grilled Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad

Caesar Pasta Salad

Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad with Gorgonzola Vinaigrette

The Best Veggie Burgers of All Time

Roasted Corn and Black Bean Burgers

Smash Burgers with House Sauce

Potato Salad with Piccata Vinaigrette

Lemon Chicken Pasta Salad

Grilled Corn and Crab Pasta Salad

Crunchy Broccoli Slaw

Strawberry Balsamic Pasta Salad

Asparagus Pasta Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing

Green Bean Crunch Salad

Main Dishes

Super Fancy Hot Dog Bar

Flaming Hot Cheetos Hot Dogs

Puff Pastry Hot Dogs

Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Nachos

Smoky Blood Orange Ribs

Root Beer BBQ Ribs

Desserts

Mini Red, White, and Blue Hand Pies

Sheet Pan S’Mores

Firecracker Confetti Cupcakes

Triple Berry Sheet Cake

Triple Berry Ice Cream Cake

Triple Berry Trifle with Raspberry Sauce

Strawberry Cobbler Bars

Drinks

Rosé Aperol Spritz

Watermelon Frosé

Margarita Floats

Orange Crush

Bubbly Jam Margaritas

Frozen Watermelon Mojitos

Frozen Gin & Tonics

With these 50 delicious recipes, your 4th of July celebration is sure to be a hit! Which ones are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments below!

1. Independence Day Recipes

2. BBQ Party Recipes

3. Red, White, and Blue Desserts

4. Grilling Recipes for 4th of July

5. Patriotic Cocktails and Drinks

News Source : How Sweet Eats

Source Link :4th Of July Recipe Guide/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...