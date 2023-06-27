127 S San Vicente Blvd Los Angeles Ca 90048 : “Pet-friendly apartments near 127 S San Vicente Blvd Los Angeles Ca 90048”

Discovering the Past of 127 S San Vicente Blvd in Los Angeles

Introduction:

127 S San Vicente Blvd is a luxurious residential building located in Los Angeles, CA 90048. The building is situated in the heart of Beverly Grove, one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The building is a perfect combination of modern architecture and luxurious amenities, which makes it a perfect place to call home.

Location:

The location of 127 S San Vicente Blvd is unbeatable. The building is situated in the heart of Beverly Grove, which is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The neighborhood is known for its upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The building is just a few blocks away from The Grove, which is an outdoor shopping mall that features high-end stores, movie theaters, and restaurants. The building is also close to Beverly Hills, which is home to many celebrities and affluent individuals.

Amenities:

The amenities at 127 S San Vicente Blvd are top-notch. The building features a rooftop lounge that offers stunning views of the city. The lounge is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day. The building also has a state-of-the-art fitness center that is equipped with the latest equipment. Residents can work out and stay in shape without having to leave the building.

The building also features a swimming pool and a hot tub. The pool area is surrounded by lush landscaping, which creates a serene and relaxing atmosphere. The hot tub is perfect for those chilly nights, and it’s a great place to socialize with other residents.

The building also has a 24-hour doorman and concierge service. The doorman is always available to assist residents with any needs they may have. The concierge service can help residents with anything from making dinner reservations to arranging transportation.

Floorplans:

127 S San Vicente Blvd offers a variety of floor plans to choose from. The building has studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is designed with modern finishes and appliances. The apartments are spacious and offer plenty of natural light.

The studios range from 485 to 608 square feet, while the one-bedroom apartments range from 710 to 1,085 square feet. The two-bedroom apartments range from 1,225 to 1,620 square feet, and the three-bedroom apartments range from 1,620 to 2,110 square feet.

Pricing:

The pricing at 127 S San Vicente Blvd varies depending on the floor plan and the size of the apartment. The studios start at $2,695 per month, while the one-bedroom apartments start at $3,695 per month. The two-bedroom apartments start at $5,995 per month, and the three-bedroom apartments start at $9,995 per month.

Conclusion:

127 S San Vicente Blvd is a luxurious residential building located in the heart of Beverly Grove. The building offers top-notch amenities, spacious floor plans, and an unbeatable location. The building is perfect for those who want to live in a luxurious environment and be close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer.

