“wifi network retrieval in Qt C++”: Tutorial on Programming Wifi Networks Retrieval in Qt C++

Introduction

In this tutorial, we will learn how to retrieve all available WiFi networks using Qt C++ programming language. WiFi networks have become an essential part of our lives, and it is crucial to know how to retrieve them programmatically. We will be using Qt Network module to retrieve all the available WiFi networks.

Prerequisites

Before we start, make sure you have the following:

– Qt Creator installed on your system.

– A WiFi-enabled device to test the program.

– Basic knowledge of Qt C++ programming language.

Step 1: Creating a New Project

Open Qt Creator and create a new project. Choose “Non-Qt Project” and select “Plain C++ Project.” Give a name to your project and choose a directory to save it.

Step 2: Adding the Required Libraries

In the “Project” tab, click on “Add Library” and select “External Library.” Choose “System Library” and add the following libraries:

– libnm-glib.so

– libnm-util.so

These libraries are required to use the NetworkManager API.

Step 3: Writing the Code

In the main.cpp file, we will include the necessary libraries and define a function to retrieve all the available WiFi networks. Here is the code:

#include

#include

#include

void getWifiNetworks()

{

// Initialize the NetworkManager client

NMClient *client = nm_client_new(NULL, NULL);

// Get all the WiFi devices

GPtrArray *devices = nm_client_get_devices(client, NM_DEVICE_TYPE_WIFI);

// Iterate over all the WiFi devices

for (guint i = 0; i < devices->len; i++)

{

NMDevice *device = (NMDevice *) devices->pdata[i];

// Get all the available WiFi networks

GPtrArray *accessPoints = nm_wifi_device_get_access_points(NM_WIFI_DEVICE(device), NULL);

// Iterate over all the available WiFi networks

for (guint j = 0; j < accessPoints->len; j++)

{

NMAccessPoint *ap = (NMAccessPoint *) accessPoints->pdata[j];

// Get the SSID and signal strength of each network

qDebug() << "SSID: " << nm_access_point_get_ssid(ap) << ", Signal Strength: " << nm_access_point_get_strength(ap); } } // Free memory g_ptr_array_unref(devices); g_object_unref(client); } In the above code, we have defined a function named "getWifiNetworks" that initializes a NetworkManager client and gets all the WiFi devices connected to the system. Then, it iterates over all the WiFi devices and gets all the available WiFi networks. Finally, it prints the SSID and signal strength of each network. Step 4: Running the Program Save the file and run the program. You will see all the available WiFi networks printed in the console. Conclusion In this tutorial, we have learned how to retrieve all available WiFi networks using Qt C++ programming language. We have used the Qt Network module to interact with the NetworkManager API and retrieved all the WiFi networks connected to the system. This can be useful for developing applications that require WiFi connectivity, such as IoT devices or mobile applications. Source Link :Qt C++ Programming Tutorial | How to Retrieve All Available Wifi Networks/

