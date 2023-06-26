Tricia Cotham bio: “Getting to Know Tricia Cotham: An Introduction to Her Background and Achievements”

The Rise of NowThis as the #1 Video News Brand on Social Media Today

NowThis has established itself as the leading video news brand in social media today, with a wide range of content that includes the latest video news, investigative reports, interviews, and original series. The brand has succeeded in harnessing the power of social media to reach a younger and more diverse audience, and has become a go-to source for breaking news and in-depth analysis.

How NowThis Started

NowThis was founded in 2012 by former Huffington Post executives Ken Lerer and Eric Hippeau. The company’s mission was to create a new kind of news outlet that would cater to the digital generation, which was increasingly turning to social media for their news and information.

In the early days, NowThis focused on producing short-form videos that were optimized for sharing on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The company’s strategy was to create content that was visually appealing and easy to consume, with a focus on breaking news and trending stories.

The Growth of NowThis

NowThis quickly gained traction on social media, with its videos regularly going viral and reaching millions of viewers. The company’s success was due in part to its focus on mobile-first content, which was optimized for viewing on smartphones and tablets.

NowThis also leveraged social media algorithms to its advantage, using data analytics to determine which stories were resonating with its audience and adjusting its content strategy accordingly. This allowed the company to stay ahead of the curve and provide its viewers with the content they wanted to see.

NowThis Today

Today, NowThis has become a household name, with a massive following on social media and a reputation for producing high-quality video content. The company’s videos are regularly shared by politicians, celebrities, and other influencers, and its reporting has been recognized for its accuracy and impartiality.

One of NowThis’s strengths is its ability to cover a wide range of topics, from politics and international news to entertainment and sports. The company’s reporters and producers are based all over the world, allowing them to provide a global perspective on the latest news and events.

NowThis’s Impact on Journalism

NowThis has had a significant impact on the world of journalism, particularly in the area of social media. The company has shown that it is possible to create a successful news outlet that is entirely focused on digital and social media, and has inspired other media companies to follow suit.

NowThis has also shown that it is possible to engage a younger and more diverse audience with news and information. The company’s videos are particularly popular with millennials and Gen Z, who are more likely to get their news from social media than traditional news outlets.

Overall, NowThis has demonstrated that there is a hunger for high-quality news and information on social media, and that there is a huge opportunity for media companies to tap into this market. As social media continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how NowThis and other digital news outlets adapt to stay ahead of the curve.

Conclusion

NowThis has come a long way since its founding in 2012, and has established itself as the #1 video news brand on social media today. The company’s success is due in part to its focus on mobile-first content, its ability to leverage social media algorithms, and its commitment to producing high-quality journalism.

NowThis has had a significant impact on the world of journalism, showing that it is possible to engage a younger and more diverse audience with news and information. As social media continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how NowThis and other digital news outlets adapt to stay ahead of the curve.

News Source : NowThis News

Source Link :Who is Tricia Cotham?/

