Sushi Handrolls Recipe: Creating Yonsei Handrolls’ Quality Sushi Handrolls at Home

The Handroll Trend in the Bay Area

Sushi has always had a special place in the hearts and stomachs of Bay Area residents, and handrolls are currently having a moment. These new-style handrolls are folded like tacos rather than traditional temaki rolls wrapped like ice cream cones. They offer a fun and creative way to enjoy fresh sushi, with contrasting textures and temperatures that make them even more delicious than traditional takeout rolls.

Chef-owner Kyle Itani opened Yonsei Handrolls in Uptown Oakland in October 2022, breaking with sushi tradition to offer a unique and creative handroll experience. Yonsei means “fourth generation,” as Itani is the great-grandchild of Japanese immigrants. The restaurant serves handrolls racked upright in wooden blocks shaped like half pipes, with the nori hitched higher on one side to keep it crispy. Itani believes that handrolls are tastier than traditional takeout rolls, offering a range of contrasting elements for the palate to enjoy.

Handrolls are easy to make at home, with no need for special equipment or bamboo rolling mats. Itani recommends using sashimi grade fish from trusted sources, such as Tokyo Fish Market, Yaoya-San, or Berkeley Bowl. Short-grain sushi rice, such as Tamanishiki, is the best option, and the nori should be dry-roasted rather than deep-fried. The hardest part is making the rice, but a rice cooker can help, and a good sharp knife is essential for slicing the fish.

The following recipes offer enough components for four servings, with several different fresh fillings to mix and match. They’re easy to make at home, allowing you to enjoy the handroll trend without leaving your kitchen.

How to Make Sushi Handrolls

Sushi Rice

1 ½ cups short-grain sushi rice

1 cup rice vinegar

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 piece kombu, about 2 inches square

Rinse and drain the rice several times until the water runs clear. Transfer the rice to a rice cooker, add 1 ½ cups water, and cook until tender. Spread the cooked rice out in a large bowl and let cool for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the sushi vinegar. In a small saucepan over low heat, stir together the vinegar, sugar, salt, and kombu. Bring to just below a simmer, just until the sugar has completely dissolved. While the rice is still warm, sprinkle with ⅓ cup of the sushi vinegar. Fold gently to combine, taking care not to mash the grains. Serve the sushi rice while still slightly warm to the touch.

Toasted Nori

1 package sushi nori, half sheets

You can open a package of nori sheets that come ready to serve, or you can toast them until extra crispy. Turn a burner to high, hold a nori sheet a couple of feet above the open flame, and wave until toasted and fragrant, just a few seconds. Stack the toasted nori sheets on a plate and serve right away.

Negihama (Hamachi and Scallion) Handrolls

½ lb hamachi, sashimi grade

1 or 2 green onions

Salt

Cut the hamachi into small dice. Slice the green parts of the green onions. Combine the hamachi and green onions on the cutting board, and mince them together to help the flavor crush and combine. Transfer the hamachi mixture to a small bowl and season with salt. To make each handroll, take a half sheet of toasted nori, line with a couple of spoonfuls of the sushi rice, and top with about 1 ounce of the hamachi mixture.

Zuke Maguro (Marinated Ahi Tuna) Handrolls

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup mirin

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ lb ahi tuna, sashimi grade

Sliced green onions

In a small saucepan, combine the soy sauce, mirin, sugar, and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook until the sugar has completely dissolved and the alcohol has evaporated, 3 minutes. Let cool, transfer to a container, and chill completely. Cut the ahi into small cubes. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the marinade and let rest, 3 to 5 minutes. To make each handroll, take a half sheet of toasted nori and line with a couple of spoonfuls of the sushi rice. Top with about 1 ounce of the ahi mixture and sprinkle with sliced green onions.

Salmon Belly Handrolls

½ lb salmon belly, sashimi grade

Yuzu kosho (citrus-chile paste)

Truffle salt, such as Urbani

Thinly slice the salmon belly across the grain. Add a dab of yuzu kosho to each slice of salmon belly. To make each handroll, take a half sheet of toasted nori and line with a couple of spoonfuls of the sushi rice. Top with 1 or 2 slices of salmon belly and sprinkle with the truffle salt.

With these recipes, you can enjoy the handroll trend in the comfort of your own home. They’re easy to make, and you can mix and match different fillings to suit your taste. So why not grab a cute Japanese beer and have fun rolling your own handrolls?

News Source : Becky Duffett

Source Link :How to make sushi handrolls at home like those at Yonsei Handrolls/

