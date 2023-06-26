“Shraddha Kapoor Biography”: A Comprehensive Look at Shraddha Kapoor’s Family, Age, Career, Top Movies, Education, Awards, Interesting Facts, Net Worth, and Biography

Shraddha Kapoor is a well-known Indian actress and singer who has made a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry. She was born on March 3, 1987, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor, Shakti Kapoor, and a well-known singer, Shivangi Kapoor. Shraddha comes from a family that has a deep connection to the entertainment industry, with both her parents being involved in it.

Family Background

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor. Her father is a famous Bollywood actor who has appeared in more than 700 films. Her mother is a well-known singer who has lent her voice to many Bollywood films. Shraddha has a brother named Siddhanth Kapoor who is also an actor and director.

Age and Early Life

Shraddha Kapoor was born on March 3, 1987, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is 34 years old as of 2021. She attended Jamnabai Narsee School and later went on to study at Boston University. She had a keen interest in acting and singing from a young age and started training in both.

Career

Shraddha Kapoor made her acting debut in the 2010 film, Teen Patti, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. However, it was her role in the 2013 film, Aashiqui 2, that catapulted her to fame. The film was a huge commercial success and earned her critical acclaim for her performance. She went on to act in films like Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi, and Stree, among others. She has also sung for many of her films and has released a few singles as well.

Top Movies

Shraddha Kapoor has acted in many successful Bollywood films. Some of her most popular films include:

1. Aashiqui 2 (2013)

2. Ek Villain (2014)

3. ABCD 2 (2015)

4. Baaghi (2016)

5. Stree (2018)

6. Chhichhore (2019)

7. Saaho (2019)

Education

Shraddha Kapoor attended Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai for her primary education. She later went on to study at Boston University, where she pursued a course in theatre studies. She dropped out of college after a year to pursue her acting career.

Awards

Shraddha Kapoor has won several awards and nominations for her performances in films. She has won the following awards:

1. Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) for Aashiqui 2 (2014)

2. BIG Star Entertainment Award for Most Entertaining Actor (Film) – Female for Ek Villain (2014)

3. Screen Award for Best Actress (Popular Choice) for ABCD 2 (2016)

4. IIFA Award for Best Actress (2019) for Stree (2018)

Facts

Here are some interesting facts about Shraddha Kapoor:

1. Shraddha Kapoor is a trained classical singer.

2. She is a vegetarian and supports PETA India.

3. She is a brand ambassador for several popular brands like Lipton Green Tea, Lakmé, and Veet.

4. Her favourite actors are Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

5. She is a fan of singer Taylor Swift.

Net Worth

Shraddha Kapoor has an estimated net worth of $12 million. She earns most of her income from her acting career and brand endorsements.

Biography

Shraddha Kapoor is a talented actress and singer who has made a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry. She comes from a family that has a deep connection to the entertainment industry, with both her parents being involved in it. She made her acting debut in 2010 and has since acted in many successful films. She is also a trained classical singer and has released a few singles. She has won several awards for her performances in films and has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

