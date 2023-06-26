“Shark Tank success stories”: Barbara Corcoran Discloses the Most Profitable Shark Tank Investment

Barbara Corcoran Reveals Most Profitable Shark Tank Investment, Making Nearly Half a Million in Three Years

Barbara Corcoran, one of the “sharks” on the popular TV show Shark Tank, has revealed her most profitable investment. In a recent interview with podcaster Daniel Mac, Corcoran disclosed that the product that earned her nearly half a million dollars in just three years was the Comfy. She invested $50,000 for a 30% stake in the company, which she says “made me $468 million dollars in three years.”

What Is the Comfy?

The Comfy is a loose sweatshirt that’s also a blanket, similar to the Snuggie, which is more like a blanket with sleeves. It was created by brothers Brian and Michael Speciale and pitched on Shark Tank in 2017. Robert Herjavec offered $50,000 for a 50% stake, while Corcoran also offered $50,000 for a 30% stake. The Speciale brothers ultimately went with Corcoran’s offer, and all three have since profited greatly from the Comfy’s success in the market.

Big Profits from Shark Tank Investments

The Comfy is just one of many products that have become big after first getting pitched on Shark Tank. The Scrub Daddy, a reusable sponge in the shape of a smiley face, was invested in by Lori Greiner for $200,000 with a 20% stake and has made more than $209 million in sales. Bombas comfort socks, which offer a percentage of sales to charities that benefit the homeless, was pitched successfully to Daymond John with a $200,000 investment and a 17.5% stake. Sales for Bombas have exceeded $225 million.

The American Dream Realized

The Comfy’s creators say their appearance on Shark Tank was a surreal moment, and pitching to the show’s famous investors was the chance to stand on the most sacred ground in all of entrepreneurship. “We’re just a couple of brothers from the desert who had a crazy idea,” they say on the product’s official website. “The only difference between us and so many others who have great ideas is that we did something about it.”

Shark Tank Returns for 15th Season

Shark Tank will return to ABC for its 15th season this fall, featuring more innovative products and entrepreneurial pitches. As Corcoran’s success with the Comfy shows, investing in the right product at the right time can lead to significant profits and a realization of the American Dream.

