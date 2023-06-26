Shahi Rabri Recipe: Quick and Easy Shahi Rabri Recipe by Chef Hifza for Eid Special

Shahi Rabri Recipe By Chef Hifza (Eid Special Recipe)

Shahi Rabri is a delicious, creamy dessert that is perfect for Eid celebrations. This recipe is simple and quick, and it’s sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

Ingredients:

1 liter milk

1/2 cup condensed milk

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 tsp saffron strands

1/4 cup pistachios, chopped

1/4 cup almonds, chopped

Instructions:

Pour milk into a heavy-bottomed pot and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and let the milk simmer until it reduces to half its original quantity. Stir occasionally to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Add condensed milk, sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands to the pot. Stir well and let the mixture simmer for another 10-15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool to room temperature. Refrigerate the mixture for at least 2 hours. Garnish with chopped pistachios and almonds before serving.

Tips:

You can use any nuts of your choice for garnishing.

If you don’t have saffron strands, you can use a few drops of yellow food coloring instead.

If you want a thicker consistency, you can add a few tablespoons of cornstarch to the mixture.

You can also add some rose water to the mixture for a fragrant twist.

Conclusion:

Shahi Rabri is a classic dessert that is perfect for any occasion, especially Eid. This recipe by Chef Hifza is simple and quick, and it’s sure to be a hit with your family and friends. With just a few ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, you can whip up this delicious dessert in no time. So, give this recipe a try and impress your loved ones with your culinary skills.

