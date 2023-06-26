Sabut Masoor Recipe: “Easy and Delicious Recipe for Sabut Masoor #Cooking #Food #ShortVideo #Trending”

Sabut Masoor ki Asan aur Mazedar Recipe: A Delicious and Nutritious Meal

Introduction:

Are you bored with the same old dals and looking for a new recipe to try out? Sabut Masoor ki Asan aur Mazedar Recipe is a perfect choice for you. This recipe is easy to make and packed with nutrients that your body needs. It is a great source of protein, fiber, and vitamins. In this article, we will discuss the recipe in detail and provide step-by-step instructions on how to prepare it.

Ingredients:

To make Sabut Masoor ki Asan aur Mazedar Recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

– 1 cup Sabut Masoor (whole red lentils)

– 2-3 tablespoons oil or ghee

– 1 onion (finely chopped)

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tomato (finely chopped)

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 cups water

– Fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Preparation:

1. Wash the Sabut Masoor with water and soak it for 30 minutes.

2. Heat oil or ghee in a pressure cooker and add the finely chopped onion.

3. Fry the onion until it turns golden brown.

4. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry for 1-2 minutes.

5. Add the finely chopped tomato and fry until it becomes soft.

6. Add red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste.

7. Mix well and fry for 1-2 minutes.

8. Add the soaked Sabut Masoor and mix well.

9. Add 2 cups of water and mix well.

10. Close the pressure cooker lid and cook for 3-4 whistles.

11. After the pressure releases, open the lid and mix well.

12. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Your Sabut Masoor ki Asan aur Mazedar Recipe is ready to serve.

Health Benefits:

Sabut Masoor is a great source of protein, fiber, and vitamins. It is also low in fat and has a low glycemic index. It helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, and obesity. It is also beneficial for digestion and helps in maintaining healthy skin.

Conclusion:

Sabut Masoor ki Asan aur Mazedar Recipe is a delicious and nutritious meal that you can prepare at home. It is easy to make and packed with nutrients that your body needs. You can serve it with rice or chapatis. It is a perfect dish for lunch or dinner. So, go ahead and try this recipe today and enjoy a healthy and tasty meal with your family.

