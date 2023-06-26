Quick Tuna Salad Recipe: Quick and Simple Tuna Salad Recipe Ready in 10 Minutes!

Free: Healthy Freezer Meals Recipe Ebook Get It Now

When it comes to meal prep, having healthy freezer meals on hand can be a lifesaver. With busy schedules, it can be tough to find the time to cook a healthy meal from scratch every day. That’s where freezer meals come in. They’re quick, easy, and convenient, and they’re perfect for those days when you don’t have time to cook.

If you’re looking for healthy freezer meals, you’ll definitely want to check out this free recipe ebook. It’s packed with delicious and nutritious freezer meal recipes that are perfect for busy families on the go. From chicken fajitas to beef stroganoff, there’s something for everyone in this ebook.

One recipe that stands out is the easy tuna salad recipe. It’s a great alternative to your usual lunchtime sandwich, and takes just minutes to put together. Made with simple, common ingredients, this tuna salad is perfect for a quick lunch, barbecues, or an easy snack.

What makes this tuna salad recipe the best? For starters, it’s balanced with savory flavors and creamy, crunchy textures. It’s made in one bowl and ready in just 10 minutes. Plus, it uses simple, common ingredients that you probably already have on hand.

To make the dressing, you’ll need mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, sea salt, and black pepper. You can make your own homemade mayonnaise if you have time, but store-bought works just as well. Greek yogurt is a great substitute for a healthier version of this tuna salad recipe.

For the tuna salad, you’ll need canned tuna, celery, red onion, dill pickles, and fresh parsley. You can use any kind of canned tuna you like, but many people prefer solid albacore for its texture. You can also add in shredded carrot or chopped bell pepper for additional crunch.

To make the tuna salad, simply whisk together the dressing ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Then, add the tuna salad ingredients and fold gently until well coated. Adjust the salt and pepper to taste, and enjoy immediately or refrigerate for later.

This tuna salad recipe is perfect for meal prep. Simply store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. You can also use it to make a delicious tuna salad sandwich, tuna melt, or serve it with crackers or lettuce wraps.

Overall, this easy tuna salad recipe is a great addition to any meal prep plan. It’s quick, easy, and delicious, and it’s packed with protein and healthy fats. Plus, it’s a great way to switch up your usual lunchtime sandwich routine. So give it a try today and enjoy a healthy and delicious meal in just minutes!

News Source : Wholesome Yum | Easy healthy recipes. 10 ingredients or less.

Source Link :Tuna Salad Recipe (Easy, 10 Minutes!)/

