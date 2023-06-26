plus size models: Tabria Majors: Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth, Outfit Ideas, and Rising Star of Plus-Size Modeling

Tabria Majors: A Biography

Tabria Majors is a well-known plus-size model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur, who has been making waves in the fashion industry. Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Tabria started her modeling career in 2014, after being scouted by a model agency on Instagram. Since then, she has worked with several high-profile brands, including Target, Forever 21, Savage X Fenty, and Fashion Nova.

Age and Weight

Born on March 19, 1990, Tabria is currently 31 years old. She has a height of 5 feet and 10 inches and weighs around 220 pounds. She has been vocal about her struggles with body image and has been working towards promoting body positivity and self-love.

Relationships

Tabria Majors has been private about her personal life and has not revealed much about her relationships. However, she has shared a few posts on her social media handles, hinting at a possible romantic partner. But, she has not disclosed any details about her partner’s identity or profession.

Net Worth

Tabria Majors has an estimated net worth of around $1 million, which she has earned through her modeling and social media careers. She has a massive following on Instagram, where she frequently collaborates with brands and promotes their products. She has also launched her own lingerie line, Tabria Majors’ Collection, which has been well-received by her fans.

Outfit Ideas

Tabria Majors is known for her bold and confident fashion choices. She loves experimenting with different styles and has been an inspiration to many plus-size women. Here are a few outfit ideas inspired by Tabria Majors:

1. Bodycon Dress: Tabria is often seen rocking bodycon dresses that accentuate her curves. Pair it with a pair of strappy heels and statement earrings for a complete look.

2. Crop Top and High-Waisted Jeans: Tabria loves to wear crop tops with high-waisted jeans, which is a perfect combination for a casual day out. Add a pair of sneakers or sandals to keep it comfortable.

3. Maxi Dress: A flowy maxi dress is perfect for a summer day out. Tabria loves to wear floral prints and bold colors, so take inspiration from her and choose a dress that reflects your personality.

Plus-Size Modeling

Tabria Majors is a trailblazer in the plus-size modeling industry. She has been vocal about the lack of representation of plus-size models in the fashion industry and has been working towards changing the narrative. She believes that all body types should be represented in the media and has been a strong advocate for body positivity.

Conclusion

Tabria Majors is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. She has not only broken barriers as a plus-size model but has also been an inspiration to women worldwide. Her confidence and bold fashion choices have been admired by many, and she continues to be a role model for women of all shapes and sizes.

