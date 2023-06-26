“Plant Disease Management in Greenhouses”: Workshop on Identifying and Treating Plant Diseases in Ornamental Greenhouses

Ornamental Greenhouse Crop Growers Invited to Learn About Disease Prevention and Diagnosis

Introduction

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, the CT Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) will host a workshop aimed at educating growers of ornamental greenhouse crops about root rot diseases, foliar diseases, nutritional disorders, fungicide rotation programs, nutritional disorders, collecting high quality samples, and diagnosis. The event will take place at 123 Huntington Street in New Haven, CT and will feature several notable speakers.

Featured Speakers

The workshop will feature a number of speakers who are experts in the field of ornamental greenhouse crop growing. These include:

Dr. Margery Daughtrey, Cornell University

Emma Lookabaugh, BASF

Rosa Raudales, UConn

Felicia Millet, CAES

Yonghao Li, CAES

Topics Covered

The workshop will cover a range of important topics for growers of ornamental greenhouse crops. These include:

Root rot diseases

Foliar diseases

Nutritional disorders

Fungicide rotation programs

Collecting high quality samples

Diagnosis

Pesticide Credits and Registration

Those who attend the workshop will be eligible to receive five pesticide credits. The registration fee is $40 per person, which includes a boxed lunch. Online registration is required and must be completed by June 22, 2023. To register, visit the Greenhouse Training Store website. For questions about registration, please contact Carla Caballero at Carla.Caballero@uconn.edu. For questions about the program, please contact Leanne Pundt at Leanne.Pundt@uconn.edu.

Conclusion

The workshop at the CT Agricultural Experiment Station is an excellent opportunity for growers of ornamental greenhouse crops to learn more about disease prevention and diagnosis. With expert speakers and a range of important topics covered, attendees are sure to come away with valuable knowledge and skills. Be sure to register by June 22, 2023 to secure your spot at this important event.

1. Plant pathology in ornamental greenhouses

2. Fungal diseases in greenhouse plants

3. Integrated pest management in ornamental plant nurseries

4. Treatment of bacterial infections in greenhouse plants

5. Diagnosis and control of viral plant diseases in greenhouses

News Source : Morning Ag Clips

Source Link :Diagnosis & Management of Plant Diseses in Ornamental Greenhouses Workshop/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...