PET Perfusion Radiotracer: Improved Coronary Artery Disease Diagnosis Possible with New PET Perfusion Radiotracer

A Promising Tracer for Coronary Artery Disease Diagnosis in Obese Patients

Introduction

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a serious health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial to improve patients’ outcomes and prevent life-threatening complications. However, imaging obese patients with traditional methods can be challenging, limiting the accuracy of diagnosis in this population. A newly developed tracer used in positron emission tomography (PET) perfusion imaging has shown potential to improve CAD diagnosis in obese patients, according to a study presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting in 2023.

The Study

The study aimed to compare the diagnostic performance of the investigational 18F-flurpiridaz PET radiotracer with that of single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) myocardial perfusion imaging, which is the current standard for CAD diagnosis. The study included 298 obese patients with a mean body mass index of 35.8 kg/m2, who underwent rest-stress 18F-flurpiridaz PET or 99mTC-SPECT MPI before coronary angiography. The PET images were read by three blinded experts, and the results were compared to those of SPECT MPI.

Results

The primary endpoint of the study was sensitivity and specificity for CAD diagnosis. The results showed that 18F-flurpiridaz PET met the primary endpoint, with a sensitivity of 76.9% and specificity of 66.9%. The sensitivity and specificity of 18F-flurpiridaz were greater than those of 99mTC-SPECT MPI, especially in obese patients. The diagnostic accuracy of 18F-flurpiridaz was similar between obese and non-obese patients, but higher than that of 99mTC-SPECT MPI. Additionally, 18F-flurpiridaz PET had significantly lower radiation exposure than 99mTC-SPECT MPI, even in obese patients.

Implications

The study’s findings suggest that 18F-flurpiridaz PET may offer a more accurate and reliable method for CAD diagnosis, particularly in obese patients who are at a higher risk of CAD but often difficult to image. The novel PET tracer’s advantages include better image quality, higher diagnostic performance, and lower radiation exposure, which can benefit both patients and healthcare providers. Additionally, the tracer’s use in PET for oncology can increase access to stress perfusion studies, further improving CAD diagnosis and management.

Conclusion

CAD is a prevalent and serious health condition that requires early diagnosis and prompt treatment. The use of 18F-flurpiridaz PET tracer in CAD diagnosis shows promising results, particularly in obese patients. The tracer’s improved diagnostic accuracy, better image quality, and lower radiation exposure can benefit patients and healthcare providers alike, improving CAD diagnosis and management. Further studies are needed to confirm the tracer’s efficacy and safety in a larger patient population.

News Source : Alicia Bigica

Source Link :New PET Perfusion Radiotracer May Improve Coronary Artery Disease Diagnosis/

