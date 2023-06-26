“Overlooked Cameo in Impossible”: Overlooked Cameo That Seems Impossible to Recognize

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two: What to Expect

Mission: Impossible is a franchise that needs no introduction. With six installments already released and two more on the way, the action-packed blockbusters have always managed to pull resounding box office numbers. The series has had its fair share of jaw-dropping stunts, star-studded casts, and fan-pleasing cameos. However, one cameo tends to be forgotten. In fact, it may have been completely overlooked some eight years ago with the release of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

As attentive fans of the series were quick to notice, one particular character makes a second appearance some fifteen years later, after his short and distinctly mute introduction in the first Mission: Impossible. Andreas Wisniewski played the character of the Dunhill Lighter Guy who only briefly appears once again, without a single line of dialogue in Ghost Protocol. While it may seem like a throwaway moment of possible fan service, invested viewers wondered if there was more to his inclusion in the fourth movie.

In the original Mission: Impossible, Ethan Hunt is instructed to purchase a package of the luxurious Dunhill Cigarettes. After purchasing the cigarettes, Ethan is instructed to ask Andreas Wisniewski’s character for a match, which would prompt the character to light a match signaling the pickup vehicle. Once inside the car, Ethan is informed he will have to wear a very peculiar mask if he wants to reach the enigmatic antagonist Max (Vanessa Redgrave). The tension between Max and Ethan is palpable, but they appear to strike a bargain, with Max remarking to Ethan “you’re something of a paradox.”

While it may seem like a joke when Ethan is given the strange and unique black mask in Ghost Protocol, Andreas Wisniewski’s inclusion in the film may point to something else at play. Particularly, the mention of a Dunhill lighter being Ethan’s signal to meet the secretive go-between certainly calls back to Max. As the only villain in the entire franchise to escape justice, and Vanessa Redgrave’s character having seemingly died sometime off camera between Mission: Impossible and Mission: Impossible – Fallout as told to Ethan by Max’s daughter, there may be more in store for Redgrave’s character.

The upcoming installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, will see the return of Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, the very man who broke the news of Max’s plans to Ethan in the very first film. This has led fans to speculate that Max may make an appearance herself in the upcoming films. If that were the case, Andreas Wisniewski’s mysterious character would be the perfect contact for Ethan to reconnect with the presumably deceased crime boss. It remains to be seen if Vanessa Redgrave will return to Mission: Impossible as the paradoxical Max, but audiences might get to see her coy wit on screen one last time.

Apart from the return of familiar faces, what else can we expect from the upcoming Mission: Impossible films? The franchise has always been known for its death-defying stunts, and fans can expect more of the same. Tom Cruise, who has always been known for performing his own stunts, has already teased that the upcoming films will feature some of the most dangerous and ambitious stunts yet. In fact, a recent trailer for the upcoming films showed Cruise jumping off a ramp on a motorcycle and flying through the air, before landing on a moving train.

Apart from the stunts, fans can also expect the same level of intrigue, suspense, and action that they have come to expect from the franchise. The Mission: Impossible films have always been known for their convoluted plots that keep audiences guessing until the very end. With Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct both Dead Reckoning Part One and Two, fans can expect the same level of masterful storytelling that he brought to the previous two installments.

In conclusion, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two have a lot to live up to. With the return of familiar faces and the promise of death-defying stunts and masterful storytelling, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the franchise has in store for them. Whether or not Vanessa Redgrave returns as Max, it is clear that the franchise is still going strong and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

News Source : ScreenRant

Source Link :Impossible Cameo That Constantly Gets Overlooked/

