Opioid Use Disorder in Native Communities: Tomorrow Marks the Beginning of a Forum on Opioid Use Disorder in Native Communities

ONOJ 2023: Addressing the Opioid Epidemic in Indian Country

Tribal leaders and Native public health care advocates will gather in Minnesota tomorrow to discuss the opioid crisis in Indian Country at Our Nations, Our Journeys (ONOJ) 2023. The three-day forum, “Healing from the Opioid Epidemic through Strengths-based Approaches and Data Sovereignty,” will be held at the Mystic Lake Conference Center and is presented by Seven Directions Indigenous Public Health Institute and the National Network of Public Health Institutes.

The forum is designed to share resources on identifying and treating opioid use disorder in tribal and urban Indian public health leaders, professionals, and students. Expert-led break-out sessions will cover a range of topics, from how to improve public health data infrastructure in AI/AN communities to community-driven approaches to harm reduction.

The opioid epidemic has had a devastating impact on communities across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 103,000 Americans died in opioid-related incidents in 2022. While Americans of all races are impacted, overdose deaths disproportionately affected Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. In 2020, Native Americans’ opioid mortality increased 39% over the prior year – the second-highest rate of increase behind African Americans, according to the CDC.

“We recognize there is an opioid crisis in our communities, and this is an opportunity for future tribal public health leaders to connect with practitioners who have been at the forefront of developing and testing culturally responsive evidence-based practices,” said Dr. Myra Parker (Mandan-Hidatsa), Director of Seven Directions.

“Healing from the Opioid Epidemic” will include culturally informed activities throughout the conference, including large-group activities designed to promote healing from intergenerational trauma, opportunities for experiential field trip outings with local tribal communities, and multiple Native music and dance performances.

Notably, this year’s conference will include an inaugural Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 28, to recognize eight individuals and teams serving their Indigenous communities in public health. “After reviewing nominations from colleagues in the Indigenous public health field, we have selected some outstanding leaders in various public health fields,” said Dr. Maya Magarati, Associate Director of Community Collaboration, Research, and Evaluation at Seven Directions.

In-person conference attendance has reached capacity, but conference sessions can be viewed virtually. For more information about the ONOJ conference or to register to attend virtually, visit indigenousphi.org/onoj.

The opioid epidemic has been a pervasive issue in Indian Country, with many tribal communities struggling to address the devastating impact of addiction and overdose. The ONOJ forum provides a critical opportunity for tribal and urban Indian public health leaders to come together to share resources and develop strategies for addressing the crisis.

One of the key themes of the forum is the importance of data sovereignty in addressing the opioid epidemic. Many AI/AN communities lack access to quality data on opioid use and overdose, making it difficult to develop effective interventions. By improving public health data infrastructure and promoting community-driven approaches to harm reduction, the ONOJ forum aims to help tribal communities develop evidence-based practices that are culturally responsive and effective.

The forum also recognizes the importance of addressing intergenerational trauma in healing from the opioid epidemic. Many Native communities have experienced historical and ongoing trauma, including the impacts of colonization, forced removal, and cultural assimilation. By promoting healing activities and opportunities for experiential field trips with local tribal communities, the ONOJ forum aims to provide a supportive and culturally responsive environment for participants.

Overall, the ONOJ 2023 forum represents an important step forward in addressing the opioid epidemic in Indian Country. By bringing together tribal and urban Indian public health leaders and providing a space for sharing resources and developing strategies, the forum has the potential to make a significant impact in improving the health and well-being of Native communities.

1. Native communities and opioid use disorder

2. Opioid addiction and treatment in Indigenous populations

3. Cultural considerations in addressing opioid abuse among Native Americans

4. Forum on opioid use disorder prevention and intervention in tribal communities

5. Collaborative approaches to tackling the opioid epidemic in Native American communities

News Source : Native News Online

Source Link :Forum on Opioid Use Disorder in Native Communities Kicks Off Tomorrow/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...