“Opioid Treatment Disparities”: Inconsistency in the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder Across the United States

Study finds inconsistent treatment for opioid use disorder among Medicaid enrollees

As opioid overdose deaths continue to rise in recent years, a new national study has found that treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) is not consistent across the United States. According to the study, fewer than half of the people diagnosed with OUD received medications to treat it. The investigation, titled “State- and County-Level Geographic Variation in Opioid Use Disorder, Medication Treatment, and Opioid-Related Overdose Among Medicaid Enrollees,” was published in JAMA Health Forum and covered adults in 46 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico for 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Lead author Stephan Lindner, PhD, who is also an associate professor in the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Center for Health Systems Effectiveness, said in a news release that “we fail people by not providing adequate treatment to people with opioid use disorder enrolled in Medicaid.” Medicaid provides health care coverage to more than 90 million Americans and covers an estimated 40% of people with opioid use disorder.

The study found that medication treatment prevalence for Medicaid enrollees was 55.2%, with wide variability in access to medication for opioid use disorder. In some Northeast states, up to 75% of patients covered by Medicaid and diagnosed with opioid use disorder received buprenorphine, methadone, or naltrexone, the three medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment. In contrast, among Medicaid recipients living in the Midwest and the South, fewer than 25% of individuals diagnosed with opioid use disorder received one of the treatment medications.

The researchers also noted that patients may face personal barriers, such as stigma, shame, or lack of trust in the health care system, that prevent them from seeking treatment. There may also be structural barriers, such as lack of personnel or training, to assist them. State policies may also influence rates of opioid use disorder, treatment, and overdose. Medicaid reimbursement rates are one such policy, but the researchers also cited the importance of educational outreach to primary care physicians, psychologists, nurses, and other clinicians.

Dennis McCarty, PhD, who is a coauthor of the study and a professor emeritus of public health in the OHSU School of Medicine and the OHSU-Portland State University School of Public Health, said in the news release that evidence strongly suggests that medication should be the nearly universal treatment for people with opioid use disorder.

The severity of the opioid crisis has varied substantially across the country, with about 10 million people misusing opioids in 2019 and deaths climbing from 51,000 that year to 81,000 in 2021. The study concludes that the lack of consistent treatment for opioid use disorder among Medicaid enrollees is a failure to provide adequate care to those who need it, and further research is needed to address this issue.

News Source : Richard Payerchin

Source Link :Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Inconsistent Around United States/

