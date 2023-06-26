“Oceanfront Estate Bahamas”: Robb Report: Most Expensive Home in the Bahamas is a $39.5M Oceanfront Estate

Welcome to Apsara: The Most Expensive Property in The Bahamas

Located in the gated Old Fort Bay enclave, Apsara is a stunning oceanfront estate that has just been put on the market for $39.4 million, making it the most expensive single-family residence in The Bahamas.

The Perfect Location for a Waterfront Oasis

Sitting on an elevated, 42,000-square-foot lot, Apsara boasts 150 feet of sparkling turquoise water on one side and 150 feet of canal frontage on the other. This prime location not only offers breathtaking views but also allows the residence to have its own dock and a boat lift, making it easy for residents to explore the sea.

A Contemporary and Sleek Design

Inside, Apsara boasts a sleek and modern design that is intentionally pared back with glossy floors and white walls. Measuring 14,071 square feet, the mansion comprises eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a slew of fun amenities. For instance, there is a massive, glass-enclosed wine cellar that can store upwards of 850 bottles, a professional fitness center, an elevator, and a custom gourmet chef’s kitchen.

A Paradise Beyond the Mansion’s Four Walls

The grounds of Apsara are equally impressive as the mansion itself. The property features a koi pond, an outdoor steam room, and an oversized infinity pool. Additionally, residents can enjoy their private sandy beach and relax in the outdoor terrace that opens up from the bedroom.

A Rare Beauty That Lives Up to Its Name

According to agent Matthew Marco of BOND Bahamas, “Apsara is a rare beauty that is as inviting as it is show-worthy. Every time you walk through, you see another detail that you had not noticed before. She truly lives up to her name, which in Indian mythology means angels of dance and song.”

Conclusion

Apsara is much more than just a waterfront oasis; it is a rare beauty that offers a perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and privacy. With its stunning ocean-facing location, sleek contemporary design, and a wide range of amenities, Apsara is the perfect place for anyone looking for a paradise beyond their wildest dreams.

News Source : Abby Montanez

Source Link :A $39.5M Oceanfront Estate Is the Most Expensive Home in the Bahamas – Robb Report/

