“Mutton Biriyani Recipe”: Mutton Biryani Recipe in English

Mutton Biriyani Recipe

Biriyani is a popular rice dish in South Asia, and mutton biriyani is a favorite among many meat lovers. This dish is a perfect combination of spices and tender meat that will leave you craving for more. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make the perfect mutton biriyani.

Ingredients

For the mutton marination:

– 1kg mutton, cut into pieces

– 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

– 1 cup yogurt

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp cumin powder

– Salt to taste

For the biriyani:

– 3 cups basmati rice

– 3 onions, sliced

– 5 green chilies, slit

– 1 cup mint leaves

– 1 cup coriander leaves

– 1 tbsp biriyani masala

– ½ cup ghee

– Salt to taste

– 1 tsp saffron (optional)

Directions

Step 1: Marinating the mutton

In a large bowl, add the mutton pieces, ginger-garlic paste, yogurt, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well until the meat is coated with the marinade. Cover the bowl with a lid and keep it in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Step 2: Cooking the rice

Wash the basmati rice in cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes. In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add salt to taste. Drain the water from the rice and add it to the boiling water. Cook the rice until it is 70% done. Drain the water and set the rice aside.

Step 3: Preparing the biriyani

In a large pan, heat the ghee. Add the sliced onions and fry until they turn golden brown. Add the green chilies, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and biriyani masala. Fry the mixture for a minute until the spices release their aroma.

Add the marinated mutton to the pan and cook on medium heat for 30 minutes or until the meat is tender. Add salt to taste.

Step 4: Layering the biriyani

In a large pot, add a layer of cooked rice. Add a layer of mutton on top of the rice. Repeat the layering until all the rice and mutton are used up. Cover the pot with a lid.

If using saffron, soak it in 2 tbsp of warm milk for 10 minutes. Drizzle the saffron milk over the top layer of rice.

Place the pot on low heat and cook for 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the biriyani rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Conclusion

Mutton biriyani is a dish that requires patience and effort but is worth the wait. The combination of tender mutton and aromatic spices makes this dish a crowd-pleaser. Follow these steps, and you will have the perfect mutton biriyani that will impress your family and friends. Enjoy!

