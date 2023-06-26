“Mike Godson Age”: The Lesser-Known Life of Mike Godson: Age, Family, Girlfriends, Kids, Wife, and More

Mike Godson Biography You Probably Didn’t Know(Age, Wife, Kids, Girlfriends, Family, And More)

Mike Godson is a talented Nigerian actor who has made a name for himself in the Nigerian movie industry. He has starred in several movies and has won the hearts of many movie lovers with his exceptional acting skills. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at the life of Mike Godson, including his age, wife, kids, girlfriends, family, and more.

Early Life and Education

Mike Godson was born on October 10, 1985, in Kano State, Nigeria. He is the fourth child in a family of six children. His parents are both Nigerians, and he grew up in a Christian home. Mike Godson had his primary and secondary education in Kano State before proceeding to the University of Jos, where he obtained a degree in Theatre and Performing Arts.

Career

Mike Godson started his acting career in 2010, and since then, he has featured in over 100 Nollywood movies. He is known for his ability to interpret roles perfectly, and his fans admire him for his unique acting style.

Some of the movies he has featured in include “7 Books of Moses,” “The Prince and the Slave,” “Desperate Ladies,” “The Boss is Mine,” “The Confessor,” “The Youngest Wife,” “The Illiterate,” “Warrior Sisters,” and “Secret of the Moment,” among others.

Mike Godson has won several awards for his outstanding performances in movies. In 2015, he won the City People Entertainment Award for Best New Actor of the Year. In the same year, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie “Weekend Getaway.”

Personal Life

Mike Godson is a private person, and he has not shared much about his personal life with the public. However, it is known that he is not married and does not have any children. He has also not been known to be in any serious relationship in the past.

In an interview, Mike Godson revealed that he is taking his time before settling down because he wants to get it right. He said that he believes that marriage is a lifetime commitment, and he wants to be sure that he is making the right decision.

Family

Mike Godson comes from a family of six children. He has three brothers and two sisters. His parents are both alive, and he has a close relationship with them. In an interview, he revealed that his parents have been very supportive of his career, and he owes his success to them.

Net Worth

Mike Godson is one of the most sought-after actors in Nollywood, and he has built a successful career for himself in the industry. His net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, and he is one of the highest-paid actors in Nigeria.

Philanthropy

Mike Godson is not just a talented actor, but he is also a philanthropist who is passionate about helping the less privileged in the society. He has a foundation called “Mike Godson Foundation,” which is dedicated to providing assistance to the less privileged in the society.

The foundation has provided scholarships to several children who cannot afford to go to school, and it has also provided medical assistance to people who cannot afford medical care. Mike Godson is committed to using his fame and success to make a difference in the lives of people.

Conclusion

Mike Godson is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Nigeria, and he has made a name for himself in the movie industry. He is passionate about his craft and is committed to using his success to make a difference in the lives of people. We hope that this article has given you a closer look at the life of Mike Godson, including his age, wife, kids, girlfriends, family, and more.

