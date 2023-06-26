Midwestern Beer Brats: Recipe for Brats Boiled in Beer with Midwestern Flavors

The Ultimate Guide to Beer-Boiled Brats: A Midwest Summer Classic

Introduction

When it comes to summer grilling in the Midwest, nothing beats the classic German pork sausage known as bratwurst. It’s a staple of backyard barbecues and outdoor gatherings, often served with mustard and sauerkraut. But for an extra special twist, try making beer-boiled brats. This recipe is easy to follow and can be done on the stovetop if you don’t have a grill. Just be sure to have plenty of mustard and ‘kraut on hand, and absolutely no ketchup allowed.

Preparing the Grill

First, prepare the grill with zones for direct low heat and indirect heat. This means that one section of the grill should have the burners off or have no lit coals. This will allow you to boil the brats in beer on one side of the grill and then move them to the hot side for charring and cooking to the desired temperature.

Boiling the Brats in Beer

In a large, heat-proof, high-sided skillet or Dutch oven, combine the onions, garlic powder, salt, and beer. Season generously with black pepper. Transfer the skillet to the grill and bring the mixture to a boil over indirect heat. Once boiling, nestle the bratwursts into the beer mixture, cover with a lid, and cook until the brats reach an internal temperature of 145°F. This should take about 10 to 15 minutes.

Charring the Brats on the Grill

Using tongs, remove the bratwursts from the liquid and transfer them to the hot side of the grill. Cook until the sausages are charred and reach an internal temperature of 160°F. This will give them that classic smoky flavor and grill marks that everyone loves. Once cooked, transfer the brats to a plate to cool slightly.

Serving the Brats in Toasted Buns

Finally, it’s time to assemble your beer-boiled brats. Serve them in toasted buns topped with the onions from the beer mixture, spicy brown mustard, pickles, and sauerkraut, if desired. The combination of flavors and textures is sure to be a hit with your guests.

Conclusion

Beer-boiled brats are a classic summer dish that’s easy to make and always delicious. Whether you’re grilling outdoors or cooking on the stovetop, this recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. So next time you’re looking for a tasty and satisfying meal to serve at your next gathering, give beer-boiled brats a try. Just remember, no ketchup allowed!

News Source : PureWow

Source Link :Midwestern-Style Beer Boiled Brats Recipe/

