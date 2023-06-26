“Michael’s New Girlfriend”: A Possible New Girlfriend for Michael

Bachelor Nation’s Danielle Maltby Shares Health Update on Instagram

Danielle Maltby, known for her appearances on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” recently shared a health update with her followers on Instagram. In a post featuring a photo of herself with an IV, she revealed that she was not receiving a trendy hangover IV, but rather iron infusions due to severe anemia.

Discovering Severe Anemia

Danielle shared that she discovered her anemia during the process of freezing her eggs. Her iron reserves were extremely low, and with heavy periods, she came close to needing a blood transfusion. While she was able to raise her hemoglobin levels with oral iron, the side effects on her stomach were challenging, and her iron reserve levels weren’t showing significant improvement.

The Importance of Iron in the Body

As a nurse, Danielle highlights the importance of iron in the body’s ability to produce red blood cells. She also shared some of the symptoms she had been experiencing, including feeling tired and weak, having an irregular heartbeat, problems concentrating, dizziness, paleness, and shortness of breath.

Encouraging Preventative Care

After receiving her first IV infusion, Danielle encouraged her followers to prioritize their health and seek preventative care. She urged them to make doctor’s appointments, get labs done, and perform chest, breast, and testicular checks. “Preventative care is way less expensive than critical or emergent care if you let things go too far,” she wrote.

Sending Love and Support

Danielle’s comments were filled with fans and other healthcare providers sharing their similar experiences. We wish her a speedy recovery and all the best with her partner, Michael.

News Source : BachelorNation Staff

Source Link :‘Michael May Have a Whole New Girlfriend’/

