“Malaria outbreak in Texas”: For the First Time in 30 Years, a Local Malaria Infection Reported in Texas

Texas Resident Infected with Malaria – Local Transmission of the Disease for the First Time in 30 Years

In a recent announcement, the Texas Department of State Health Services declared that a Texas resident has been infected with malaria, marking the first locally acquired case of the disease in the state in 30 years. The patient was diagnosed with malaria after working outdoors in Cameron County in south Texas. No additional cases have been identified yet in Texas, but local health officials are working to determine whether others were exposed.

Malaria is a serious and potentially fatal disease caused by a parasite that is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. The disease is a public health concern in many parts of the world, especially in tropical and subtropical regions of Africa, Asia, and South America. It is estimated that there were 229 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2019, resulting in 409,000 deaths.

In the United States, malaria is not a common disease, with roughly 120 people in Texas and some 2,000 in the country being diagnosed with it each year. However, most of these cases are linked to travel outside the country. The recent cases in Texas and Florida are unusual because the patients had not traveled abroad. The last locally transmitted case in Texas occurred in 1994.

Malaria causes flu-like symptoms, including fever, shaking chills, sweats, headache, body aches, nausea, and vomiting, with symptoms typically starting seven to 30 days after infection. Without treatment, malaria can cause severe complications and death. Effective treatments are available at hospitals and other health care providers. Therefore, it is essential to seek medical care promptly if you develop symptoms of malaria, especially if you have been in an area where malaria is a risk.

To prevent malaria, it is important to take measures to avoid mosquito bites. People should wear EPA-registered insect repellent, cover up with long sleeves and pants – especially at night when mosquitoes are most active – and drain all standing water to limit breeding habitats. Health care workers should consider malaria in patients with fever or flu-like symptoms and a history of mosquito bites.

The recent cases of locally transmitted malaria in Texas and Florida are a reminder that mosquito-borne diseases can pose a threat even in places where they are not commonly found. Therefore, it is crucial to take precautions to protect yourself from mosquito bites, especially if you live in or travel to areas where malaria is a risk. By following the recommended prevention measures, you can reduce the risk of getting infected with malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.

News Source : Sarah Bahari

Source Link :Texas reports first local malaria infection in 30 years/

