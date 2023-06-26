Lobster Linguine Recipe: Discover a Delicious Lobster Linguine Recipe

Living a Creative Life with Suzanne Clark: Easy Lobster and Pasta Recipe

Are you tired of the same old pasta dishes? Do you want to impress your family and friends with a delicious and creative meal? Look no further than this easy lobster and pasta recipe from Suzanne Clark with Living a Creative Life. Not only is it simple to make, but it is sure to become a new favorite in your household.

Ingredients

1 pound of pasta (preferably linguine or spaghetti)

2 lobsters (about 1 1/2 pounds each)

1/4 cup of olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup of white wine

1/2 cup of heavy cream

1/4 cup of freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Fill a large pot with salted water and bring it to a boil. Add the pasta and cook it until al dente, according to the instructions on the package. Drain the pasta and set it aside. Meanwhile, bring another large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the lobsters and boil them for about 10 minutes, or until they turn bright red. Remove the lobsters from the pot and set them aside to cool. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and sauté it for about 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the white wine to the skillet and bring it to a simmer. Cook for about 2 minutes, or until the wine has reduced by half. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the heavy cream to the skillet. Stir to combine. Remove the meat from the lobsters and chop it into bite-sized pieces. Add the lobster meat to the skillet and stir to combine. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss it with the lobster sauce until it is well coated. Stir in the Parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot and enjoy!

This easy lobster and pasta recipe is sure to be a hit with your family and friends. The combination of tender lobster meat, creamy sauce, and al dente pasta is simply irresistible. And the best part? It only takes about 30 minutes to make from start to finish, making it a perfect weeknight meal. So go ahead and give it a try – you won’t be disappointed!

