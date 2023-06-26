“King Crab Rangoon Recipe”: A Guide to Creating Pao’s King Crab Rangoon

Flowers of Vietnam: A Delicious Dining Experience in Detroit

Flowers of Vietnam is an acclaimed Vietnamese restaurant located in Detroit, Michigan. Known for its creative dishes and laid-back atmosphere, this restaurant has gained a reputation for offering some of the best Vietnamese cuisine in the area. One of their most popular dishes is the King Crab Rangoon, which is now available as a copycat recipe for you to make at home.

Ingredients for King Crab Rangoon

1 pound Alaskan king crab meat

1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

1 pound cream cheese

20 3-by-3-inch wonton wrappers

1 egg

1/4 cup cornstarch

4 quarts vegetable oil

Directions

Mix cream cheese, scallions, king crab meat, black pepper, and soy sauce in a large mixing bowl until well-incorporated. Lightly cover a small sheet tray with cornstarch and lay wonton wrappers down. Whisk the egg in a small bowl. Use a pastry brush to egg-wash from corner to corner on each wonton wrapper. Place 2 tablespoons of the crab and cream cheese mixture in the center of each wonton. Fold each wonton corner to corner and fold until creating a small pyramid-shaped rangoon. In a medium-sized pot or deep fryer, heat vegetable oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Fry rangoons in batches until golden brown.

Ingredients for Spicy Aioli

1 cup heavy-duty mayonnaise (Hellman’s is a common brand)

1/4 cup sriracha

1 cup sweet chili sauce

1 lime

Directions

Mix mayo with sriracha, squeeze lime juice, and mix well. Serve the crab rangoons with sweet chili and the spicy aioli for dipping.

The King Crab Rangoon is a delicious appetizer that is crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. It is perfect for a dinner party or a cozy night in. The Spicy Aioli adds an extra kick of flavor that complements the sweetness of the sweet chili sauce. This dish is sure to impress your guests and satisfy your cravings for Vietnamese cuisine.

Flowers of Vietnam continues to impress diners with its innovative dishes and welcoming atmosphere. If you are in the Detroit area, make sure to visit this restaurant and try their famous King Crab Rangoon. And if you can’t make it to the restaurant, now you can make this dish at home with this easy recipe.

1. Pao’s King Crab Rangoon recipe

2. Homemade King Crab Rangoon

3. Authentic King Crab Rangoon filling

4. Tips for making perfect King Crab Rangoon

5. King Crab Rangoon dipping sauce recipe

News Source : Hour Detroit Magazine

Source Link :How to Make Pao’s King Crab Rangoon/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...