“Karlie Kloss net worth”: Karlie Kloss: A Comprehensive Look at Her Biography, Age, Lifestyle, Net Worth, and More

Karlie Kloss: A Successful Model, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Karlie Kloss is a well-known American model, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She was born on August 3, 1992, in Chicago, Illinois. Karlie started her modeling career when she was just a teenager and has since become a household name in the fashion industry. In addition to her modeling work, Karlie is also an active entrepreneur and philanthropist, having founded her own coding camp for girls. She is known for her tall stature, distinctive walk, and versatile range as a model.

Early Life and Education

Karlie Kloss was born to Tracy Kloss, a freelance director, and Kurt Kloss, an emergency physician. She has three sisters, Kristine, Kimberly, and Kariann. Karlie was raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and attended Webster Groves High School. She was initially interested in dancing and even studied at the Caston’s Ballet Academie in Arizona. However, after being discovered at a charity fashion show, she decided to pursue modeling full-time.

Karlie Kloss’ Modeling Career

Karlie Kloss signed with the Elite Model Management agency in 2006 and began her modeling career in New York City. She has since worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, including Victoria’s Secret, Versace, Dior, and Calvin Klein. She has also appeared in numerous high-profile fashion campaigns and runway shows, including those for Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, and Alexander McQueen. In 2014, she was named one of the top-earning models by Forbes magazine.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Karlie Kloss is not just a successful model but also an entrepreneur. In 2015, she founded Kode with Klossy, a coding camp for girls in the United States. The organization’s mission is to empower young women to pursue careers in tech by providing them with access to coding education and mentorship. The program has since expanded to offer scholarships and coding camps in several cities across the United States.

Philanthropic Work

Karlie Kloss is also actively involved in philanthropic work. She is an advocate for education and has worked with several organizations, including the Council of Fashion Designers of America and the Girl Scouts of America, to promote STEM education for girls. In 2016, she was recognized for her philanthropic work when she was awarded the Inspiration Award by the Daily Front Row.

Personal Life

Karlie Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, a businessman and investor. The couple got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot in October 2018. They are known for their private personal lives and keep their relationship mostly out of the public eye.

Karlie Kloss’ Net Worth

Karlie Kloss’ net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. Her modeling career has been the primary source of her income, but her entrepreneurial ventures and philanthropic work have also contributed significantly to her wealth.

Conclusion

Karlie Kloss is a successful model, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in the fashion industry and beyond. Her dedication to empowering young women through education and mentorship is an inspiration to many. We wish her continued success in all her future endeavors.

