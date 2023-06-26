“Jumia affiliate program”: “How I Earned N14,000 ($20) for Free in 24 Hours: A Comprehensive Jumia Affiliate Tutorial for Making Money Online in Nigeria”

How I Made 14k($20) for Free in 24 Hours: Jumia Affiliate Tutorial

If you’re looking for a way to make money online in Nigeria, becoming a Jumia affiliate might be the answer. Jumia is one of the biggest online marketplaces in Nigeria, and they offer an affiliate program that allows you to earn commissions by promoting their products on your website or social media channels. In this tutorial, I’ll show you how I made 14k($20) for free in just 24 hours by promoting Jumia products as an affiliate.

Step 1: Sign up for the Jumia affiliate program

The first step to becoming a Jumia affiliate is to sign up for their affiliate program. You can do this by visiting their affiliate page and filling out the registration form. Once you’re approved, you’ll be given access to a dashboard where you can track your earnings and view the products you can promote.

Step 2: Choose products to promote

The next step is to choose the products you want to promote. Jumia has a wide range of products, so you’ll need to choose products that are relevant to your audience. For example, if you have a fashion blog, you might want to promote clothing and accessories on Jumia. If you have a tech blog, you might want to promote electronics and gadgets.

Step 3: Create content

Once you’ve chosen the products you want to promote, you’ll need to create content that promotes them. This could be a blog post, a social media post, or a YouTube video. Make sure your content is informative and helpful, and that it includes your affiliate link.

Step 4: Promote your content

The final step is to promote your content. Share your blog post on social media, send an email to your subscribers, or promote your YouTube video on other social media channels. The more people see your content, the more likely they are to click on your affiliate link and make a purchase.

My Experience

I followed these four steps and was able to make 14k($20) for free in just 24 hours. Here’s a breakdown of how I did it:

Step 1: I signed up for the Jumia affiliate program and was approved within a few hours.

Step 2: I chose to promote Jumia’s mobile phones as they were currently in high demand.

Step 3: I created a blog post that compared the top mobile phones available on Jumia. I included links to each phone and a call-to-action to encourage readers to make a purchase.

Step 4: I promoted my blog post on social media and sent an email to my subscribers. Within 24 hours, I had earned 14k($20) in commissions from Jumia.

Tips for Success

If you want to be successful as a Jumia affiliate, here are some tips to keep in mind:

– Choose products that are relevant to your audience.

– Be honest and transparent in your promotions. Don’t promote products you don’t believe in just for the sake of making a commission.

– Create high-quality content that is informative and helpful.

– Promote your content on multiple channels to reach a wider audience.

– Monitor your earnings and adjust your promotions accordingly.

Conclusion

Becoming a Jumia affiliate is a great way to make money online in Nigeria. By following the four steps outlined in this tutorial, you can start earning commissions for free in just 24 hours. Remember to choose products that are relevant to your audience, create high-quality content, and promote your content on multiple channels. With a little effort and persistence, you can turn your Jumia affiliate account into a reliable source of income.

