internal disorder: Putin declares that any efforts to incite internal turmoil will be unsuccessful in his speech to the nation.

Putin Condemns Armed Mutiny in Russia: A Call for Unity

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently addressed the nation in a televised speech to condemn the \”criminal actions\” of those who staged an \”armed mutiny.\” Putin expressed his disappointment with the organizers of the rebellion, particularly the Ukrainian neo-Nazis who wanted to incite a civil war and tear Russia apart. The Russian president emphasized that the whole military and special services remained loyal to their country, and saved Russia from destruction.

The rebellion started last week when the mercenary Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a march on Moscow. While Prigozhin described the march as a protest, it was perceived as an attempt to overthrow the government. Putin did not mention Prigozhin by name in his speech, but he made it clear that the organizers of the rebellion would be brought to justice.

Putin’s speech was a call for unity in Russia, a reminder that in times of crisis, the country should come together and stand as one. Putin emphasized that all attempts to create internal disorder would fail and that the loyalty of the military and special services to their country would always prevail. His message was clear: Russia is stronger than any rebellion and will always emerge victorious.

Putin’s address to the nation was not the first time he had spoken about the rebellion. He had earlier spoken to the nation on Saturday morning, condemning the actions of the Wagner Group. Putin had stated that the government had avoided bloodshed, but the organizers of the rebellion would face the full weight of the law.

Going forward, Putin said that members of the Wagner Group could sign a contract to put themselves under the orders of the Defense Ministry, return to their families, or go to Belarus. Putin’s offer was a way to show that there was a path to redemption for those who had taken part in the rebellion. It was also a way to prevent further violence and bloodshed in the country.

The rebellion in Russia was a reminder that the country is not immune to internal strife and disorder. However, Putin’s response to the crisis showed that he was capable of handling the situation and bringing the country back to stability. His message of unity and loyalty to the country was a reminder to all Russians that they were stronger together than apart.

In conclusion, Putin’s address to the nation was a call for unity and a reminder that the loyalty of the military and special services to their country would always prevail. The rebellion in Russia was an attempt to incite a civil war and tear the country apart, but Putin’s response showed that the government was capable of handling the situation and bringing the country back to stability. Putin’s message was clear: Russia is stronger than any rebellion and will always emerge victorious.

News Source : euronews

Source Link :“All attempts to create internal disorder will fail,” Putin says in address to nation/

