“Hyderabadi beef dalcha recipe in Urdu”: Urdu Recipe: Beef Dalcha – Hyderabadi Style

Hyderabadi Dalcha Recipe – A Delicious and Hearty Meal

Dalcha is a popular Hyderabadi meat curry made with lentils and vegetables. It is a hearty and wholesome meal that is perfect for any occasion. The dish is typically made with beef or mutton, but can also be made with chicken or fish. The lentils used in dalcha are usually chana dal, but you can also use moong dal or toor dal. The dish is typically served with rice or roti, and is a staple in many Hyderabadi households.

Ingredients:

– 1 kg beef or mutton

– 1 cup chana dal

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 green chillies, slit

– 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 1 tsp red chilli powder

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp cumin powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tbsp oil

– 1 tbsp ghee

– 1 cup tamarind pulp

– 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, potatoes, etc.)

– Coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Soak the chana dal in water for at least 30 minutes.

2. Heat the oil and ghee in a pressure cooker.

3. Add the onions and fry until they are golden brown.

4. Add the ginger-garlic paste and fry for 2-3 minutes.

5. Add the tomatoes and green chillies, and cook until the tomatoes are soft.

6. Add the beef or mutton and fry until it is browned on all sides.

7. Add the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

8. Add the soaked chana dal and mix well.

9. Add enough water to cover the meat and dal.

10. Add the mixed vegetables and tamarind pulp.

11. Close the pressure cooker and cook for 4-5 whistles or until the meat and dal are cooked.

12. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Cooking Tips:

– If you don’t have a pressure cooker, you can use a regular pot and cook the dalcha on low heat for 2-3 hours, or until the meat and dal are cooked tenderly.

– You can also add other vegetables like eggplant, okra, or spinach to make the dalcha more nutritious and flavorful.

– If you don’t have tamarind pulp, you can use lemon juice or raw mango to add sourness to the dish.

– You can adjust the spices according to your taste. If you like it spicy, add more red chilli powder or green chillies.

Conclusion:

Dalcha is a delicious and nutritious dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be customized to your taste. Whether you are a meat lover or a vegetarian, you can enjoy the flavors and aromas of this Hyderabadi delicacy. So, next time you crave for a hearty and wholesome meal, try making dalcha at home and relish the goodness of lentils and vegetables.

